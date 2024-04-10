Will Ospreay jabbed back at Triple H’s WrestleMania week comments on AEW Dynamite

AEW has spent a not-inconsiderable amount of television time the past two weeks responding to CM Punk’s interview with Ariel Helwani.

Following their airing of footage from Punk’s backstage fight with Jack Perry at All In and attempt to use it in the build to Dynasty’s FTR/Young Bucks Tag title match on the April 10 edition of Dynamite, Will Ospreay got his chance to reply to someone at WWE.

During WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week, Haitch said he was glad some free agent talents opted not to sign with WWE, because if they’re “not in it for the grind” they “have no business being here.” Seeing as Ospreay cited the AEW schedule as one of his reasons for picking Tony Khan’s company over working for The Game, the general assumption was the comment was directed at him.

So speaking into Renee Paquette’s microphone on stage tonight in Charleston, West Virginia, Ospreay retorted:

“There’s this rumor that I’m afraid of the grind. And I’ll be honest, I have no idea where this conversation has come from. Because I’m one of the only guys that are traveling every single week to the UK and America — eight, ten hour flights, every single week — and I’m delivering some of the best professional wrestling matches this world has ever seen, bruv. “And normally I wouldn’t rise to this type of bait, but seeing as the guy that said it is only in the position he’s in because he was grinding on the boss’s daughter [laughs], you are in no position to tell me what the grind is all about, my friend, because you have no idea what I fight for. So let this be a painful jab back, and a gentle reminder, that you do not throw stones at an assassin with a machine gun.”

Ospreay did then spend the remainder of the five minutes TK gave him to promote his upcoming PPV match with Bryan Danielson. But... what do you think most of the wrestle web is going to want to talk about?

