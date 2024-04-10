AEW & ROH Roundup: Billie Starkz disappoints her mother, Kris Statlander confronts Trent Beretta, more!

There was a lot of action over the weekend in the Tony Khan universe of professional wrestling. In addition to the weekly AEW television programming, ROH held the Supercard of Honor PPV. Let’s dig into a handful of social media bits as fallout involving Billie Starkz disappointing her mother, Paul Walter Hauser helping Dalton Castle to be TV title ready, Kris Statlander confronting Trent Beretta, and more.

Billie Starkz became the inaugural ROH women’s TV champion by defeating Queen Aminata through treacherous means. She reacted out of desperation to fake a neck injury and attack her opponent when the time was right to win. Backstage, Starkz’s mother was disappointed by her tactics. Starkz was only concerned about winning. She ditched her mom to embrace her new mom, Athena.

The first-ever #ROH Women's World TV Champion @billiestarkz is ready to celebrate her victory at #ROHSupercard, but not everyone is quite in the mood for celebrating.

▶️ Watch the replay ONLY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/mzn2ktkX6D — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

Mark Briscoe won the ROH World Championship from Eddie Kingston in a war. Despite the intense fight, both men chilled together backstage drinking ROH branded beer. The focus was now on fighting the House of Black in a trios match with Adam Copeland at the Dynasty PPV on April 21. Briscoe and Kingston beat the hell out of each other, and they like one another. Imagine what they’ll do to people they don’t like, such as the House of Black.

EXCLUSIVE: If this is what they will do each other, #AEWDynasty on Sunday April 21st is going to be an all out WAR against the House of Black. #ROH #AEW @SussexCoChicken | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/W9Tw5AhVtu — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 9, 2024

Paul Walter Hauser made a surprise appearance at the ROH PPV to assist Dalton Castle in defeating John TV in a Fight Without Honor. Hauser was hesitant at first when Castle promised a good time with boys, however, it was The Boys in which the peacock was referencing. Castle is TV ready, in particular for the ROH World Television Championship.

The television SUPER TEAM of @theDALTONcastle and Emmy & Golden Globe-winning actor, Paul Walter Hauser, catch up with @lexynair after #ROHSupercard!



▶️ Watch the replay ONLY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/0f6vf5EIaa — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

After the Best Friends failed to win the big one in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, Trent Beretta shocked the world by attacking Orange Cassidy. Backstage, Kris Statlander confronted Trent about his betrayal. Whatever Trent whispered into Statlander’s ear, she seemed to understand his reasons. Intrigue! This scene makes it look like Cassidy might have had it coming. What could OC have possibly done to instigate that reaction from Trent?

EXCLUSIVE! After a shocking turn of events on last night's #AEWDynamite, our cameras try to catch up with @trentylocks backstage. pic.twitter.com/xZ8hZFfr0k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 4, 2024

Anthony Ogogo made an impactful return to AEW by ambushing Chris Jericho and Hook. The Olympic boxer also joined Shane Taylor Promotions. Ogogo has been away three years losing time, money, and his marriage. The skull-cracking, jaw-jacking Guv’nor is back as the most dangerous man in professional wrestling.

EXCLUSIVE: Shane Taylor Promotions made a huge statement on #AEWCollision, with the addition of The Guv’nor Anthony Ogogo! What are their plans moving forward?@shane216taylor | @theleemoriarty | @AnthonyOgogo | @arkittyy pic.twitter.com/yGtKV4u0oP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2024

Share your thoughts on the fallout from the week that was in AEW and ROH.