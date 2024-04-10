Nobody throws a better bachelor party than Brian Cage

Brian Cage is The Machine in the ring, and he’s also a machine when it comes to wedding festivities. Nobody throws a better bachelor party than Cage. John Morrison found out the hard way in the latest episode of Johnny Loves Taya.

Johnny Loves Taya is cruising toward the season finale with a wedding renewal of vows between Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie, but it appears that Johnny hit a speed bump prior to his nuptials. Cage convinced the Shaman of Sexy to let him throw a bachelor party. The boys went wild in the gym with pumping and protein. There was even a song with the only words being, “pumping, protein,” playing over the montage of the boys pumping iron in the gym, flexing muscles, chowing on chicken, and chugging protein shakes. It was such a wild time that Johnny began hallucinating with cackling laughter from Cage.

Johnny woke up stranded in the desert. The episode ended with a cliffhanger on whether or not Johnny would make it to his wedding in time.

Press play, snack on protein, and feel the pump of Cage’s bachelor party in episode 9 of Johnny Loves Taya.

On a scale of one to ten, how high do you rate Brian Cage’s bachelor party?