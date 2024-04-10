AEW announces Adam Cole’s newest project

AEW announced a new project for Adam Cole and Evil Uno. While the world won’t be able to enjoy much of Cole in the ring due to a severe ankle injury, his presence can still be savored chatting about video games. Cole and Uno will be hosting a new podcast named All Elite Arcade.

Cole amusingly dubbed the news as, “The most special announcement of all-time.” Cole and Uno will be sharing their passion for video games by discussing gaming news, reviews, and chatting with guests. The podcast will be released on Mondays, starting on April 15, 2024.

Introducing the #AllEliteArcade Podcast!



Every week you can hear Chugs & Uno talk about the latest game news, reviews & more! Plus we'll have special guests joining us to talk about everything gaming!



Episodes drop every Monday on Apple Podcast, Spotify & #AEWGames YouTube! pic.twitter.com/bMsR2FzjZ4 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) April 10, 2024

If you’re wondering why Cole refers to himself as Chugs in that promo, he has hosted a video game channel on Twitch since 2016. Cole explained how the moniker came about in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, “My Twitch name is Twitch.TV/TheChugs and if you don’t mind, I’ll explain the name of Chugs because a lot of people are curious. It’s really an ironic name. It was given to me by some friends. I am horrible at chugging anything. Water, you name it, so bad at it. So it’s the same as you had a really big friend and you named them Tiny.”

The press release relays the details.

Will you be tuning in to All Elite Arcade?