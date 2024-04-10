AEW Dynamite results, live blog (April 10, 2024): Behind-the-scenes All In Footage

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight (April 10) at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s episode comes our way from Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center in Charleston, West Virginia.

Samoa Joe will defend the AEW World title against Dustin Rhodes, while Adam Copeland puts his TNT championship on the line against Penta El Zero M... but a lot of you are probably here to find out what we’re going to get when The Young Bucks “present backstage footage from All In: London and will discuss it for the first time.” We know we’re curious.

Plus, Timeless Toni Storm will offer a Championship Champagne Toast to her Dynasty challenger Thunder Rosa, the AEW Women’s champ’s protege Mariah May looks to rebound against Anna Jay, Chris Jericho & HOOK team with Katsuyori Shibata against STP’s Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty & Anthony Ogogo... and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APRIL 10