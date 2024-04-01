AEW releases multiple wrestlers

Earlier this evening, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported AEW releases were ongoing. He has since reported on a number of wrestlers who have been let go by the company as of today:

The Boys

Dasha Kuret

Jose The Assistant

Jora Johl

Anthony Henry

Gravity

Stu Grayson

Parker Boudreaux

Slim J

PW Insider confirmed that list and reported that AEW is “currently evaluating their talent roster and making cuts to benefit both the company and the talents.” They go on to say the released wrestlers will become free agents immediately, meaning they’ll be able to sign anywhere right away.

At least for now, it appears the above list is the complete list for today but neither outlet is aware of whether or not this will be the extent of the releases. That is to say there very well could be more to come, whether in the coming days or weeks.