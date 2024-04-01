Mercedes Moné describes ‘amazing’ first call with Tony Khan about joining AEW

Mercedes Moné just debuted for AEW at their Big Business edition of Dynamite in March, but reports indicated she actually signed with Tony Khan’s company a couple months earlier. In an interview with James Stewart of Stick to Wrestling, Moné seemed to confirm that, saying she knew about her first show in Boston “for a while”:

“I knew for a while [about AEW Big Business]. That’s why it’s all about big business. I am big business baby. I’m the CEO of AEW so, me and Tony [Khan] have been planning things for a while and we’re just in the works of so many more incredible things.”

She also said that she and AEW’s owner, president, and head of creative have been in communications for “quite some time”, and summed up their first conversation for Stewart:

“It was amazing [that first call with Tony Khan about joining AEW]. We’ve been talking for quite some time now and I just think the alignment felt so right to now in 2024 and yeah, it’s just been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I’m like, ‘I’ll think about it TK. We gotta build this relationship. Let me keep on watching, let me keep on seeing this women’s division’ and I kept on watching the women’s division and my dreams just became so much bigger and brighter and I knew instantly, I wanted AEW to be my home.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Stewart, Moné talked about how much it meant to her to have Bayley, Tamina & Naomi at Big Business. You can check out the interview here.