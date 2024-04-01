CM Punk talks his issues at AEW: ‘It’s not a real business’, Tony Khan ‘not a boss’

We figured CM Punk’s visit to The MMA Hour studios today (April 1) would be noteworthy. It wasn’t just his first chat with host Ariel Helwani — something that used to be a pretty regular occurrence — in years. It was also Punk’s first interview since, well, everything that’s happened since AEW All Out 2022. That’s an eventful span that includes multiple backstage incidents leading up to his firing by Tony Khan, and his surprise return to WWE last November at Survivor Series.

The assumption was that Punk and Helwani wouldn’t get too deep into his time at AEW, as we’ve heard repeated how most of the key players were under legal agreement not to speak on all that unfolded behind-the-scenes there. But it seems those NDAs were focused on “Brawl Out”, the backstage fight with The Elite after Punk’s incendiary remarks at the post-All Out media scrum on Labor Day weekend in 2022.

We’ll cover more of Punk’s non-AEW related discussion for other posts, as what he had to say about the company he worked for from Aug. 2021-Aug. 2023 is going to generate A LOT of conversation in the wrestling world...

• Bayley invited Punk to visit WWE Raw when it was Chicago in April of last year. He confirmed he was asked to leave, and says he figured he would be. Asked what the reaction was at AEW, Punk said he believed the word “betrayed” was used but didn’t say by whom.

• The discussion of the All Out incident last August began with AEW not providing transportation for Punk when he arrived in London for the show at Wembley Stadium. He says it wasn’t a big deal, but was ““completely irresponsible as a company to leave someone stranded at the airport.”

• They backtracked to talk about the incident with Jack Perry backstage at Collision that led to Perry’s pre-show “cry me a river” message to Punk. Punk says it was Tony Khan’s idea to run Dynamite and Collision as separate shows as part of his return to the company after Brawl Out. He didn’t think it would work and asked for his release.

• To the initial run-in with Perry, the former Jungle Boy wanted to smash a rental car with a pipe and Punk told him no after several others already had. Damaging the rental would set a bad precedent, and a doctor also had safety concerns. He told Perry he would have to wait to do that on Dynamite and thought Perry was fine but “shit never got squashed”.

• Regarding the All Out incident, Punk feels Perry was influenced by “the people he’s friends with”. He says he asked Khan to handle the situation because is he had to, Khan wouldn’t like how he did it. Khan didn’t handle it. When Perry came back after his match, Punk had people with him but wouldn’t say who they are so as to not get them in trouble. He went up to him and asked why he insists on doing “this dumb internet shit.” Perry told him if he didn’t like it he should do something about it. Punk says he didn’t punch anybody, he “just choked somebody a little bit.”

• Samoa Joe told him to stop, so he did. Then he turned to Khan and told him, “This place is fucking joke, man. You’re a clown. I quit.” Joe and Jerry Lynn came to his room and got him to do the PPV opening match. He said he was “too fired up” then and now rehashing it, and will probably regret talking about it, but “that’s what happened.”

• He says he wrestled the match for Joe, referee Paul Turner, Lynn who was the agent on the match, and the fans. But he knew it was his last time wrestling Joe, and in the company.

• He hasn’t spoken to Khan since backstage at Wembley when he quit. He didn’t do anything to make him fear for his life, as Khan said when announcing Punk’s firing on Dynamite, but Punk sayd “he is who he is.” He believes there was a “concerted effort to try to slander [him] and try to ruin [his] character.”

• Spreading “rumors and lies and bullshit” was the genesis of all his issues at AEW. He thinks it might have been jealousy or envy, but doesn’t understand why anyone would try to dim the star of the company’s top guy.

• Asked to describe working for Tony Khan, Punk replied: “He’s not a boss. He’s a nice guy. Ultimately, that’s a detriment to the company. But it’s not my company. I’m an outsider. I thought I was brought in to sell merchandise and tickets and draw numbers for PPV and stuff, and I clearly did that. But that’s not what the place was about and some people didn’t like that.”

• The conversation then jumps back to the infamous Hangman Page “worker’s rights” promo. Punk says he thought his run was great up to that point. Punk wasn’t upset by what Page said, but that it wasn’t what they agreed upon in a meeting ahead of time so it led to bad television and left him wondering if the planned physicality at the end of the segment would be an issue too.

• Afterwards, he confronted Page about why he went off-plan and “he thought I got his friend fired who wasn’t fired.” Punk went to “Tony and the lawyer” and told them to fix it because they wouldn’t like what he would do it he had to.

• “Everything went off the rails from there, and it’s a shame.”

• Punk says his remarks at the post-All In scrum weren’t planned, but when he saw “reporters” there who are friends with other wrestlers and who wrote things about him without checking with him, it set him off. He does say it’s in his “top three CM Punk promos”, though.

• There was nothing it the scrum that Khan hadn’t heard before. Punk doesn’t think he can talk about what happened afterwards. Confirms he is referring to Brawl Out, but says he “didn’t have to sign an NDA for anything I did wrong.” He has nothing he wanted to hide, but Khan wanted him to sign an NDA — he doesn’t know why.

• Punk thought he was done with the company after that, calling back to saying he wanted his release rather than going with the Dynamite/Collision split plan.

• No one talked to him for six months after that. He researched, booked and paid for his own triceps recovery surgery, and says the differences between how AEW and WWE handles those thing is “night and day”. Punk said earlier in the interview he feels good enough after his recent triceps tear that he thinks he could get in the ring again now, but WWE is protecting him from himself.

• As to why he did agree to come back, “I have a lot of friends there”, and Khan wasn’t going to let him go. Rather than sit at home, he thought he’d try to “get some guys together and have some fun shows.”

• He knew as soon as he came back that it wasn’t going to work.

• Asked if there’s anything he’s proud of from his time in AEW, he says he made a lot of friends and got to a lot of “cool shit” — specifically mentioning getting to work with Sting. “I think the positives outweigh the negatives”.

• “I look at it more like I was — I thought I was — I thought I was coming in to help, to help business. If I could teach something, great. And I think I was just brought in for other reasons, you know? Their business, and I know a lot of people are going to be upset, is just not predicated… it’s not a real business. It’s not about selling tickets. It’s not about drawing money. It’s not about making money. It’s just not. I don’t know [what it’s about]. I think having good matches maybe? And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

• He talks about attending an indie show recently and telling someone that what happens there works at that level, as evidenced by it selling out an arcade bar, “but that shit doesn’t fly on national television — I think that’s being proven right now.”

• “I legitimately wish everyone there well. I’m just recounting the past.”

• He’s proud of the work he did with MJF, and thinks MJF’s future is bright as he’s immensely talented. He wasn’t great when he catered to the “niche internet audience”.

• Asked if AEW will be around, Punk thinks it’s a loaded question, but says, “It’s always going to exist as long as Tony wants to put money into it.”

• Whether they can be successful is a matter of perspective. There’s nothing wrong with being “stuck in that indie mindset... if you’re still happy that some goof gave you a five star match and the building’s a quarter full? We’re not in the same business.”

• “I was sold on AEW being very much an alternative to what WWE was. And that’s the biggest shame to me. This is the last chance.”

• “Guaranteed money almost kind of ruined pro wrestling. If you had to get paid off the house, things would be drastically different.”

• He had two contracts with AEW: one as a talent and one as a kind of consultant to Khan. He thinks Tony wishes he was still there, but others are probably glad he’s gone. Won’t say who, but it’s people who didn’t want him there in the first place.

• Punk doesn’t think he’ll ever bury the hatchet with Colt Cabana. He says Cabana approached him at some point before the All Out ‘22 incident, but he told him he wouldn’t speak to him without a lawyer present.

We’ll cover some of Punk’s comments on other subjects in other posts (and already hit a more lighthearted one here). But this should give you plenty to chew on.

Watch his entire appearance on The MMA Hour here.