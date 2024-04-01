AEW put on Saturday night’s episode of Collision at London, Ontario’s Budweiser Gardens, and since this is a bit of an odd week for their shows with the next Collision filming after Wednesday’s Dynamite and airing late next Saturday after the Men’s Final Four (and night one of WrestleMania XL) — they also taped the Fri., April 5 episode of Rampage.

The show featured an independent wrestler from Ontario named London Lightning in a Title Eliminator (a “beat the champ, get a title shot “ gimmick), and AEW head honcho Tony Khan was impressed enough with his performance to come out on stage and greet him after the match. Khan replied to Wrestling Observer’s mention of this on X/Twitter:

I had noticed him long before last night's show, which is why I put him in that hometown match on Rampage. It will be a fun #AEWRampage this Friday.

Happy Easter! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2024

Lighting has been wrestling since late 2022, and probably showed up on TK’s radar thanks to his work on with Evil Uno’s Quebec indie Mystery Wrestling. He also wrestled Uno at Saturday’s Ring of Honor taping, and worked an ROH match after the previous Saturday’s Collision in Ottawa.

Here are Friday night’s spoilers, courtesy of Cagematch:

Malakai Black def. Christopher Daniels

AEW International champion Roderick Strong def. London Lightning in a Title Eliminator

Serena Deeb def. Trish Adora

Daniel Garcia def. Action Andretti, Bryan Keith and Komander in a Final Four Elimination Match (Komander eliminated Keith, then Andretti eliminated Komander, and finally Garcia eliminated Andretti)

Who’s watching AEW Rampage instead of the Women’s Final Four (or the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony) Friday night at 10 pm ET on TNT?