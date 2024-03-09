Here’s Mark Briscoe getting powerbombed through a flaming table

Things are really heating up in the feud between Mark Briscoe and House of Black on AEW Collision.

After HOB stabbed Briscoe in the head with a metal spike a couple weeks ago and shed his blood all over the ring mat, Briscoe tried to use pyrotechnics to burn Buddy Matthews’s face off last week.

Adding the element of fire to this war may have been a huge mistake for Briscoe, based on how things played out in tonight’s (Mar. 9) Atlanta Street Fight.

Briscoe teamed up with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to take on HOB in a hardcore match filled with plunder, Karen Jarrett getting sprayed in the face with poison mist, Sonjay Dutt covered in gasoline and almost set on fire by Julia Hart, and this brutal spot where Briscoe was dumped onto a pile of chairs:

That was just the beginning of the pain for Mark. With all of his teammates wiped out, Malakai and Buddy powerbombed Briscoe through a flaming table for the win:

There’s been some speculation that a ring of fire match might be coming at some point in this feud. Does that sound like something you want to see in AEW? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.