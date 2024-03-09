This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson confronting Will Ospreay in the ring. Since then, the rumor mill has been buzzing about Danielson vs. Ospreay happening soon because it’s Tony Khan’s “dream match of all dream matches.”

Well, ain’t that the truth, because it’s just a few nights later and the dream match is now official.

It all went down on tonight’s (Mar. 9) episode of Collision, which kicked off with Danielson defeating Shane Taylor in a singles match. After the match was over, Ospreay decided to return the favor and confront Danielson in the ring this time.

They showed each other respect on the mic before Bryan laid down the challenge for a match on April 21 in St. Louis at the new AEW Dynasty pay-per-view (PPV). Ospreay accepted, of course.

