PAC returns to AEW, immediately beats up Okada

Kazuchika Okada officially joined the AEW roster earlier this week on Dynamite, where he immediately turned heel on Eddie Kingston to align with the Young Bucks and join The Elite. Okada’s debut match with The Elite was then booked for tonight’s (Mar. 9) episode of Collision.

Okada dominated the very quick trios match against Liam Gray, Adrian Alonis & Jon Cruz. Business picked up after Kazuchika scored the win for his team with The Rainmaker. Kingston came running down to the ring looking to drive his fists in Okada’s face. The numbers game was too much for him to deal with though, so Penta El Zero Miedo came out next to have Eddie’s back. It was still a lopsided battle going up against Okada and the Young Bucks; the stage was set for The Bastard PAC to make his long-awaited return to AEW:

PAC IS BACK as he stands face to face with Kazuchika Okada!



Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@BASTARDPAC | @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/oOggW0KKld — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2024

PAC and Okada went at it right away, but the bastard ultimately got the better of this exchange. PAC intended to do more damage to Okada after hitting him with a German release suplex, but Matthew and Nicholas Jackson pulled the biggest signing in AEW history out of the ring to safety.

Tony Khan officially booked a trios match of The Elite vs. Kingston, Penta & PAC for next week’s (Mar. 13) Big Business episode of Dynamite.

What did you think of PAC’s return to AEW, Cagesiders?