 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Adam Copeland adds a mystery box to his feud with Christian after attacking him in disguise

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, we learned that Adam Copeland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT championship on the March 20 episode in Toronto. But that’s not quite enough for Copeland, so he delivered a more direct message to his former best friend on tonight’s (Mar. 9) episode of Collision.

After Nick Wayne picked up an easy win, his father Christian decided to knock a sign away from a fan in the front row. The fan happened to be wearing what looked like a Los Conquistadors mask, so Christian should have anticipated the attack that followed:

After the man attacked Christian and revealed himself to be Copeland, he pulled a box out from under the ring. As Christian ordered his goons back in the ring to take out the Rated R Superstar, Copeland opened the box. Whatever was inside scared off Cage.

Copeland got on the mic and said Christian will be saying the words “I quit!” in Toronto.

What do you think is inside Adam’s box, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats