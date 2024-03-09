AEW Rampage recap & reactions (Mar. 8, 2024): Ruby Soho hates Saraya

AEW Rampage (Mar. 8, 2024) emanated from Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA. The show featured Ruby Soho hating her former friend, Saraya turning more evil, Julia Hart defending the TBS Championship, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Kip Sabian & Butcher vs. Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta

Blade and Chuck Taylor were ringside, but they didn’t play a role in the match. Cassidy entered with his back taped, so the bad guys targeted that injury. Tag team isolation on Cassidy until rallying with his hands in pocket routine to create space for a hot tag to his friend. Trent ran wild cleaning house.

Butcher executed power throws to stifle the momentum. Sabian landed a flying stomp on Trent, but Cassidy made the save on the pinfall. Trent regrouped for a German suplex to Butcher. Cassidy added a superman punch, then Trent finished with Strong Zero to win.

Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta defeated Kip Sabian & Butcher.

Hype package for the Infantry, which consists of Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Trish Adora. This video focused on the men, so perhaps the Infantry will be in the world tag team title tournament.

Ruby Soho provided a teary-eyed health update on Cool Hand Angelo Parker. He may have torn ligaments in his knee after the vicious attack from Zak Knight. Ruby feels like this is her fault. She was hurt by Saraya’s actions, but now she hates Saraya. Ruby recognized Saraya as an ugly person deep down inside. Saraya will get what’s coming.

TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

Open House challenge with the opponent’s handpicked rule being nothing off the top rope, which cancel Hart’s moonsault. The champ put on a dominating performance targeting the neck. A lariat to the back of the head set up the Hartless Lock submission to win.

Julia Hart defeated Robyn Renegade.

Saraya was uppity at Renee Paquette for not offering the chance to tell her side of the story. She couldn’t believe that Ruby would turn on her over a disgusting, filthy Canadian man. Saraya warned that they aren’t done with Cool Hand. The Outcasts picked on some random dudes in the hallway. Saraya slapped the cup out of the guy’s hand, and the liquid splashed on her brother. Knight raged until his sister talked sense to him not to get violent, then Saraya muttered, “Just joking.” Knight walloped the extra with his slapjack.

Pentagon vs. Action Andretti

Athletic duel. Near falls came on a fireman’s carry powerslam from Pentagon and a springboard poison rana from Andretti.

Penta kicked Andretti out of the air to set up a Fear Factor package piledriver for victory.

Pentagon defeated Action Andretti.

Hype package for Titan from CMLL. Titan wrestles Chris Jericho on Collision.

Enough talk. It’s time for the main event.

Private Party vs. Bryan Keith & Komander vs. Top Flight

Hectic three-way action. Top Flight rise above in the end with a divide and conquer strategy. Dante Martin kicked Keith off the apron, then he took out Private Party on a suicide dive. That cleared the path for Darius Martin to hit a ripcord facebuster on Komander to win.

Top Flight defeated Private Party and Bryan Keith & Komander.

Grade: B-

Entertaining action with a fiery update in the Ruby Soho versus Saraya story.

This felt like a showcase episode for what’s coming down the line. Best Friends and Top Flight looked good picking up momentum for potential inclusion into the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. The Infantry were profiled for the same reason. Titan received an introduction package to add a little interest to his upcoming bout versus Chris Jericho. Julia Hart did what she set out to accomplish, which was remind the world of her ass-kicking ability. The only match without an obvious direction moving forward was Pentagon versus Action Andretti. They rocked the ring bringing entertainment as the best match on the show, so they have that going for them.

Ruby Soho and Saraya delivered juicy promo segments. Ruby ran the gamut of emotion from tears to rage in her eyes. Hate is a strong word, but AEW has advanced this story so well that it is easy to believe Ruby hates Saraya. That only adds to the emotional interest for their eventual match. The addition of Zak Knight to the Outcasts has been great at turning up the heat on the villain scale. Saraya was devious before. Now, she’s outright mean with muscle to back it up. This story delivers a taste each week, and it keeps me coming back for more.

