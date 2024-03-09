AEW Collision results, live blog (Mar. 9, 2024): Okada’s Elite debut

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Mar. 9) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW taped this week’s show at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia Center (spoilers are here, if you’re interested — and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag). It features follow-up from last Sunday’s Revolution PPV, and this week’s season premiere of Dynamite.

That includes a man who debuted on Wednesday — Kazuchika Okada — wrestling his first match as a member of the All Elite roster, teaming with his Elite friends The Young Bucks in a trios match. House of Black will also be in threeway action, taking on Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in an Atlanta Street Fight.

Chris Jericho battles CMLL’s Titán, while Místico is back to take on Angelíco. Plus, Bryan Danielson goes one-on-one with Shane Taylor, Timeless Toni Storm hands out the first Toni Award while Mariah May tangles with Trish Adora... and more!

