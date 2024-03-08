Reported value of Okada’s AEW contract is way off, unless it’s not

Before Kazuchika Okada officially debuted for AEW this past Wednesday, reports were that Tony Khan outbid WWE for the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star’s services. Still, the figures Tokyo Sports claimed AEW signed Okada for — $4.5 million per year over three years — were surprising.

According to a new report, eye-popping isn’t the only thing Tokyo Sports figures were — they were also wrong. Or as Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter...

“... that number is not accurate at all. The real number is considerably lower, but it was still a very large number that he signed for.”

It’s unlikely we’ll ever get confirmation of the real number, but the Observer’s report sounds a lot more plausible than the one it’s correcting... at least to this writer. Okada’s a huge star in Japan and with diehard wrestling fans worldwide. It sounds like he’ll be a fixture on AEW television, initially working alongside his friends The Young Bucks as a new heel incarnation of The Elite. But the general American audience needs to become acquainted with him before he’ll become a mass market draw, meaning the $13 million dollar figure Tokyo Sports reported never made a whole lot of sense.

But it still might be right. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select posted that “sources we’ve spoken to in AEW and Japan” call Tokyo Sport figures “accurate.”

Whatever he’s making, you can watch Okada earn some of it when he wrestles with Matt & Nick Jackson in a trios match on Collision tomorrow night (Mar. 9).