AEW rolled into Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, last night to tape this Saturday’s (Mar. 9) episode of Collision.

Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from PW Insider:

House of Black defeated Jeff Jarrett, Mark Briscoe & Jay Lethal in an Atlanta Street Fight. The finish saw Briscoe get pinned after Malakai Black powerbombed him through a flaming table.

Mistico defeated Angelico.

Bryan Danielson beat Shane Taylor with the Busaiku Knee strike. Will Ospreay confronted Danielson in the ring after the match was over. Bryan challenged Will to a match at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, and Ospreay accepted.

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & Young Bucks) defeated Liam Gray, Adrian Alonis & Jon Cruz in a trios match. Eddie Kingston tried to attack The Elite after the match was over, but he succumbed to the numbers game. That’s when Penta El Zero Miedo and the returning PAC made the save. A trios match of The Elite vs. PAC, Penta & Kingston was booked for Big Business on March 13.

Mariah May defeated Trish Adora. Toni Storm gave May a Toni Award afterwards, which brought out Deonna Purrazzo to attack Storm. Mariah saved Toni, and they laid out Deonna on the ramp.

Nick Wayne beat Adam Priest. Christian Cage got into it with a masked fan at ringside. The fan attacked Christian and unmasked to reveal it was Adam Copeland.

Tony Schiavone interviewed FTR about the upcoming tournament for the AEW world tag team titles. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) interrupted the interview and said they plan to win the tourney.

“Lionheart” Chris Jericho defeated CMLL star Titán. HOOK saved Jericho from an attack by The Gates of Agony.

