Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Mar. 8 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Advertised for tonight: Top Flight vs. Private Party vs. Komander & Bryan Keith in a three-way match.

Also on the card: Julia Hart defends the TBS title against Robyn Renegade, Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti, Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta vs. The Butcher & Kip Sabian, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 8