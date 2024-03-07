Kevin Kelly is gone from the AEW roster

Last weekend, AEW Collision commentator Kevin Kelly had a social media meltdown where he seemingly accused ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni of sabotaging his career. More specifically, Kelly said he was “libeled” after Ian called out his anti-child trafficking talk stemming from a movie that is understood to be adjacent to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

When you go out of your way to intentionally mischaracterize my raising awareness of the global horrors of child trafficking to a fringe conspiracy theory that everyone knows is bullshit in order to hurt my career and standing in the industry, that at the very least is libelous — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) March 2, 2024

During his rant, Kelly expressed frustration with the way he’s being handled by AEW:

“But the idea of what I bring to the table is lost there because Ian libeled me. So I sit on the bench, valued by my peers, waiting to get my number called.”

Kelly reiterated that he has tried to talk to Ian and AEW about the situation, but “I have gotten no where” with them.

That leads to today’s news, where Kelly has been removed from the AEW roster page. Outlets like PW Insider and Fightful are looking into the situation to find out what’s going on here. AEW is taping Saturday’s episode of Collision tonight, so we might have more information very soon.

What do you make of this situation, Cagesiders?