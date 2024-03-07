Tony Khan’s ‘huge plans’ bring in Dynamite’s smallest audience in months

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Mar. 6) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Wrestlenomics, Dynamite netted 779,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating with the 18-49 year old demographic.

Coming out of Sting’s retirement at Revolution, Tony Khan hyped up “huge plans” for AEW programming in the Atlanta area this week. He delivered on those words with the signing of Kazuchika Okada, but it didn’t produce a boost in the numbers. Viewership was down from last week’s 822K, and the demo rating dropped from 0.29.

This is AEW Dynamite’s lowest average viewership since falling to 774K on Oct. 25, over four months ago. I don’t think that’s what Khan had in mind for AEW’s new season and new look, especially with all that dynasty talk from earlier this week.

The numbers have to go up for next Wednesday’s (Mar. 13) Big Business event in Boston, which is expected to feature the AEW debut of Mercedes Moné fka Sasha Banks. Then again, last night’s Dynamite didn’t go hard on promoting a surprise debut for next week, so who knows what will happen. Maybe AEW’s social media team needs to pick up the slack to get the word out on Big Business being a must-see episode of Dynamite.

