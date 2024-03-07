 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The card for Okada’s AEW debut match now includes one of the biggest stars in Mexico

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Tony Khan promised wrestling fans in the Atlanta area that he had “huge plans” for this week’s AEW television shows.

Dynamite lived up to the hype with the official signing of Kazuchika Okada and the angle where he turned heel to join The Elite. But what about Collision?

AEW’s weekly Saturday show is actually being taped tonight in the same venue as Dynamite, and multiple segments for the card have been made official.

First and foremost, Okada is set to make his official in-ring debut as a member of the AEW roster when The Elite is in action in a trios match.

Tony Khan also added one of the biggest stars in Mexico to the card, when CMLL’s Mistico goes one-on-one with Angelico.

Toni Storm is adding her star power to the show with her presentation of the first ever Toni Award, on the eve of The Oscars.

Then there’s Mariah May cosplaying as Toni Storm when she fights Trish Adora.

Chris Jericho is mixing it up with another CMLL star, Titán:

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson is also competing on the card in a match against Shane Taylor:

And it looks like this Jeff Jarrett Atlanta Street Fight will be the main event, which could very well have a fiery finish thanks to Mark Briscoe’s war with the House of Black:

Do you plan to check out Collision on Saturday night for Okada’s debut match and any of these other segments, or will the spoilers be enough to satiate your curiosity?

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about the lineup for Collision, Cagesiders.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats