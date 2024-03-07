The card for Okada’s AEW debut match now includes one of the biggest stars in Mexico

Tony Khan promised wrestling fans in the Atlanta area that he had “huge plans” for this week’s AEW television shows.

Dynamite lived up to the hype with the official signing of Kazuchika Okada and the angle where he turned heel to join The Elite. But what about Collision?

AEW’s weekly Saturday show is actually being taped tonight in the same venue as Dynamite, and multiple segments for the card have been made official.

First and foremost, Okada is set to make his official in-ring debut as a member of the AEW roster when The Elite is in action in a trios match.

The Debut of #TheElite!



After kicking Hangman Adam Page & Kenny Omega out of The Elite, what’s next for EVPs Matthew & Nicholas Jackson @youngbucks & their newest member, @rainmakerxokada?



See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA & THIS SATURDAY at 8/7c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/P3E6948z1g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Tony Khan also added one of the biggest stars in Mexico to the card, when CMLL’s Mistico goes one-on-one with Angelico.

This Saturday 3/9

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT



Mistico vs Angelico



One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024

Toni Storm is adding her star power to the show with her presentation of the first ever Toni Award, on the eve of The Oscars.

After her remarkable performance and successful title defense at #AEWRevolution, “Timeless” Toni Storm will be presenting the first ever Toni Award (with an “I” for legal reasons) on #AEWCollision!



See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA & on TNT THIS SAT at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/tN2MOisvbP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Then there’s Mariah May cosplaying as Toni Storm when she fights Trish Adora.

Mariah May vs Trish Adora



After coming off a win last week, @MariahMayx looks to keep her momentum going against @TrishAdora202 on #AEWCollision!



See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA and on TNT THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/W5lPA1cGzd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Chris Jericho is mixing it up with another CMLL star, Titán:

Chris Jericho vs. Titán@Titan_cmll of @CMLL_OFICIAL makes his #AEW debut as he takes on @IAmJericho on #AEWCollision!



See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA and on @tntdrama THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FXVTIPAFyP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson is also competing on the card in a match against Shane Taylor:

Bryan Danielson vs Shane Taylor

The American Dragon @BryanDanielson and @Shane216Taylor are set to COLLIDE in a hard-hitting battle on #AEWCollision!



See it LIVE TONIGHT at the @gs_district in Atlanta, GA and on TNT THIS SATURDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/T6qiIDx7xm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

And it looks like this Jeff Jarrett Atlanta Street Fight will be the main event, which could very well have a fiery finish thanks to Mark Briscoe’s war with the House of Black:

Do you plan to check out Collision on Saturday night for Okada’s debut match and any of these other segments, or will the spoilers be enough to satiate your curiosity?

Let us know in the comments below how you feel about the lineup for Collision, Cagesiders.