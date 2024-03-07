The Young Bucks poke fun at CM Punk and Triple H with ‘the biggest signing in AEW history’

Kazuchika Okada signed with AEW and officially joined the roster on last night’s (Mar. 6) episode of Dynamite. The Rainmaker immediately turned heel on Eddie Kingston and became a member of The Elite, after The Young Bucks fired Kenny Omega from the group and suspended Hangman Page.

For those of you who don’t follow Japanese wrestling, Okada was essentially the John Cena of NJPW, in the sense that he was the promotion’s leading man for many years. In other words, this signing is a really huge deal for AEW.

After Dynamite went off the air, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson posted this picture on social media, mocking the classic Triple H finger point pose that accompanies all of WWE’s major signings in recent years.

There’s also this video, where the Bucks once again refer to Okada as ‘the biggest signing in AEW history’ while explaining how the locker room will become the safest in wrestling with business moves like this:

EXCLUSIVE! Cameras caught up with EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson as they welcomed newest signee and member of #TheElite, ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada to #AEW!@youngbucks | @rainmakerxokada | #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ABPrzhelWc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Matthew: “We can’t be biased. There’s no favoritism in this locker room. We have to look out for the young guys.” Nicholas: “And you know what, we’re still trying to make this place, this locker room, the safest in the business. And I guess we’re getting closer and closer.” Matthew: “How do you change the world? You sign the Rainmaker. This is what we do, baby.” Nicholas: “Ain’t that true.”

CM Punk was the previous biggest signing in AEW history, but his presence definitely didn’t make the locker room a safer place for The Elite to be, so I don’t think it’s a stretch to connect the dots and interpret this as a shot at CM.

How is Kenny Omega handling the news of his ouster from The Elite in conjunction with Okada’s arrival?

I’m pretty sure Tony Khan is tentatively penciling in Okada vs. Omega for All In 2024, folks.

Are you getting a kick out of the Young Bucks’ trolling now that Kazuchika Okada is officially signed with AEW? Give us your thoughts in the comments below, Cagesiders.