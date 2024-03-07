Jack Perry has a blunt message for his haters: ‘Cry me a f***ing river!’

Jack Perry was suspended by AEW last year for his role in the backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In that led to Punk’s termination from the company.

Earlier that summer, Punk and Perry reportedly had a disagreement over using real glass for a spot on AEW Collision. Perry took a verbal shot at Punk at All In, following a spot in his pre-show match that involved a shattered car window, by looking right into the camera and shouting, “It’s real glass, cry me a river!” Punk confronted Perry after he walked through the curtain, things got physical, Tony Khan was scared for his life, and the rest is history.

Perry resurfaced in NJPW earlier this year with a new Scapegoat gimmick and by ripping up his AEW contract. He had his debut match for the promotion yesterday at New Japan Cup 2024 night one, where he defeated Shota Umino and joined House of Torture.

A lot of people poked fun at Perry for joining what some fans regard as the worst faction in NJPW. The former Jungle Boy must have been listening to the critics, because he had a blunt message for them following House of Torture’s victory today at New Japan Cup 2024 night two. And that message included a callback to his shot at Punk:

“Second match [in] Japan, 2-0. First time with the new team, undefeated so far with me, Scapegoat Jack Perry on the team. I see a lot of people on the internet talk shit about the House of Torture. Why? I appreciate these guys, because they’re not afraid to be themselves. They’re not afraid to do what has to be done. So everybody out there complaining, cry me a fucking river!”

