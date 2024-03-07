Sting shares personal photos, videos from his final match at AEW Revolution

After a legendary career spanning decades, wrestling icon Sting bid farewell to the ring at AEW Revolution this past week, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers alike in awe of his lasting impact on the sport. Days removed from his in-ring finale, Sting shared a collection of pictures and videos taken the day of the event while expressing gratitude for all involved.

I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget.



Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all!



1/3 pic.twitter.com/CgokgiRF5K — Sting (@Sting) March 7, 2024

“I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget. Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all!”

In one of the videos, Sting is posing for pictures with Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and AEW boss Tony Khan. Once the last photo had been snapped, Steamboat, gesturing to himself and his ring brothers, quipped, “We got 150 years of experience here.”

In addition to Flair and Steamboat, several notable names were in attendance for Sting’s swan sing, including Magnum TA, Nikita Koloff, and Scotty Riggs. Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger, pictured with Sting in his social media post, were also on hand to support their longtime friend but were not featured on camera due to their contractual obligations to WWE.

“WWE is classy,” Luger told Busted Open Radio. “They said you can go and everything, just don’t be on camera, interviewed, or be part of the match.”

In addition to Sting’s photos, his daughter-in-law and aspiring pro wrestler, Katelyn Borden, shared pictures of her husband Garrett and her brother-in-law Steven as they prepared for the dad’s last match, writing in her post, “Doing Borden Clan Things.”

Doing Borden Clan Things ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4kr6Gc1B9Y — Katelyn Borden (@the_jael_) March 7, 2024

As Sting has famously said, “The only thing that’s for sure about Sting is nothing’s for sure.” While his retirement is likely to stick, a future guest appearance in some capacity remains a possibility.