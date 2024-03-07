AEW rolled into Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 8) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night’s show. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy) defeated The Butcher & Kip Sabian. Trent scored the pin over Butcher with his Strong Zero finishing move.

TBS Champion Julia Hart retained the belt with a win over Robyn Renegade. Top rope moves were not allowed in this match, per the Dealer’s Choice rule.

Penta El Zero Miedo beat Action Andretti in a singles match.

Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) were victorious in a three-way tag team match that also included Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and Komander & “Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith.

Do you plan to check out AEW Rampage Friday night in its regular time slot at 10 pm ET on TNT?