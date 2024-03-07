AEW Dynamite recap & reactions (Mar. 6, 2024): New season, new era

AEW Dynamite (Mar. 6, 2024) emanated from Gas South Arena in Atlanta, GA. The show featured the surprise appearance of Kazuchika Okada to join the Elite, the return of Adam Copeland to chase Christian Cage into an act of motor vehicle theft, Will Ospreay confronted by Bryan Danielson, and more on the fallout to Revolution.

AEW billed the evening as a new season and a new era. There were a new logo, a new stage, and a new theme song as well.

.@MikeyRukus BRINGING THE HEAT!#AEWDynamite's brand new intro and theme as we are LIVE on TBS

In addition, there was a new face officially on the roster.

Okada is Elite

Kazuchika Okada made a surprise return to become All Elite. The Rainmaker also swerved heel to join the Elite.

Okada’s arrival rotated around drama with the Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas teased a pair of huge announcements. First was house business with the Elite. Tough decisions had to be made as EVPs. Due to Hangman Page striking officials at Revolution, the cowboy was suspended indefinitely without pay... from the Elite. I’m not even sure if that actually means anything, since the suspension is for the Elite and not necessarily AEW. The Bucks also decided to fire Kenny Omega from the Elite due to unexplained absences, which they ignored as injury related.

Can... can they do that?



Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fine and suspend Hangman Adam Page and... fire Kenny Omega from the Elite?

Eddie Kingston interrupted before the Bucks could reveal the second huge announcement. Words were exchanged, and a skirmish ensued. As the Bucks set up for an EVP Trigger, that’s when Okada made it rain on stage with his surprise appearance.

Okada entered the ring to stand by Kingston. Swerve! Okada wasn’t there to be friends with Kingston at all. The Rainmaker grabbed the Mad King for his signature ripcord lariat. The Bucks revealed that Okada is the newest member of the Elite.

Kazuchika Okada is the newest member of the Elite!



Kazuchika Okada is the newest member of the Elite!

That was a tasty scene for Okada’s debut as an official roster member in AEW. I did not anticipate that heel swerve, even though, I should have seen it coming. They laid out the board for Okada to receive a babyface pop, so naturally I was expecting turmoil with his old pals. The Rainmaker lariat was a little slow in execution, but the moment spoke volumes. Smart call attacking Kingston for instant hatred. Best of all for the Bucks, they received the rub from Okada to make up for their loss to Sting and Darby Allin. That match is already history, and the Elite story has full attention now. The Bucks can restore their reputation in the ring by winning the tag title tournament. Okada can further cement his bad guy status by taking what is most precious from Kingston.

Samoa Joe’s next challenger

Samoa Joe retained the AEW World Championship by submitting Hangman Page via choke in a three-way with Swerve Strickland at Revolution. Wardlow is sitting in the wings as #1 contender after winning the scramble match.

Dynamite opened with Swerve addressing the loss. Perhaps it was karma for all the bad stuff he’s done in AEW. The mogul’s confidence waned about settling to be a role player. Swerve milked the crowd for support before stating that his goal is still to win the world title.

Sunday at #AEWRevolution was a turning point for Swerve Strickland.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/0tkColzrUq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Joe entered the scene to give Swerve a reality check. This is Joe’s world, and Swerve is just living in it. Swerve sassed back that Joe hasn’t actually beaten him yet. Huffing and puffing led to an instant challenge.

Enter the Undisputed Kingdom with Adam Cole speaking. Wardlow is set to bring home the gold. Trash talk escalated to a match challenge. Cole proposed Matt Taven & Mike Bennett versus Joe & Swerve for next week, however, Tony Khan sent word that the match would begin now. Thankfully for the competitors, they were conveniently already wearing their gear to wrestle. What a fortunate coincidence.

Joe started strong, then the Kingdom took over to isolate the champ. Hot tag to Swerve to clean house and win via JML driver. Swerve was eyeing Joe as a message while taking out the trash. As Wardlow moseyed toward the ring afterward, Swerve’s gaze focused on him. That allowed Joe to snatch Swerve’s neck from behind to choke him out. Joe answered that message with violence.

AEW announced that Joe versus Wardlow for the AEW World Championship takes place next week on Dynamite.

AEW doesn’t normally start with a promo segment and an impromptu match, so this session was acceptable as a change of pace. It set the scene for the world title picture. Swerve, Joe, and Cole delivered their agenda as we await the pieces to fall into place. It’s too bad Taven and Bennett were done dirty in the tag match. They looked like chumps. Need I remind you that they currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championship. It would be easy to forget that fact since they haven’t done anything with the belts since winning in a screwjob manner. It’s a shame too, because Taven and Bennett were on the right path boosting their reputation after singles matches against Orange Cassidy. Now, they are back to square one as goofs. And frankly, it made the Undisputed Kingdom look weak too. That group needs all the help it can get.

Intriguing questions were produced coming out of this opening segment. Joe has quite the challenge against Wardlow. There is no sure winner to bet on for that bout. If Wardlow wins, will he willing hand the title over to Cole? If Wardlow loses, will his standing with the Undisputed Kingdom be in jeopardy? Swerve is clearly the hottest hand of the three based on crowd reaction. How will be earn his way back into a title bout? Lots of food for thought, which is a good thing to build anticipation in finding out the answers.

Will Ospreay’s next feud

Fresh off victory over Konosuke Takeshita, another teammate from the Callis Family awaited for Will Ospreay. Kyle Fletcher was ready, willing, and able.

The main event was as good as expected. The high-octane pace was full of cool moves and even cooler counter sequences. Ospreay elevated to a higher level for the finish. A standing Spanish Fly nor an OsCutter could keep Fletcher down for the three-count. Ospreay kept his composure setting up for the Hidden Blade elbow strike. Fletcher accepted his fate and urged Ospreay to pull the trigger. Boom! Ospreay didn’t hold back in delivering the final blow to win.

After the match, there were no hard feelings between the Callis Family members. As Ospreay celebrated, Bryan Danielson arrived for a staredown to close the show.

If you see this and you aren't EXCITED... get your blood pressure checked

Ospreay and Fletcher tore the house down in an electric affair. Ospreay’s wrestling style has the AEW faithful fully captivated. It genuinely feels like a megastar is in the house. If we get one match per week like that from Ospreay, then it will be tough to pass on watching AEW. The tease from Danielson is enough to make fans salivate at the first-time matchup.

Let’s jam through the rest of Dynamite.

FTW Championship: Hook defeated Brian Cage to retain the title. No DQ rules in effect. Plunder was aplenty, including Hook spraying Cage with a fire extinguisher. The finish played out on tacks. Hook was able to secure the Redrum submission. Cage dropped backward to smash Hook on the tacks, but the cold-hearted handsome devil didn’t release the choke. Hook squeezed until Cage passed out.

HOW DID HE KEEP THE HOLD LOCKED!

This turned out to be a damn entertaining match. They plotted the action well with Cage looking like a hoss powerhouse. Hook was out of his league trying to stand toe to toe. He had to utilize smart strategy to stun Cage with weapons to set up suplexes. And boy oh boy were those suplexes fantastic. Hook’s form was exquisite, especially when taking Cage for a ride to create a great visual. Some viewers will have trouble buying into the illusion that Hook could beat Cage, but I think AEW did a strong job of it making sense in the way Hook handled business.

That match wasn’t the only piece of the story. Beforehand, Chris Jericho interrupted Hook to share his respect. Taz used to drop Jericho on his head, and Le Champion had that same feeling with Hook during the scramble match. Jericho and Hook shared a fist-pound of respect. The promo sounded like Jericho recreating the one-week Atlantis story into a deeper angle with Hook and Taz.

Chris Jericho shares some wisdom with the FTW Champion HOOK.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730hook | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/UuJRB5PRXH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

After the match, Hook was attacked by the Gates of Agony. Jericho ran out with a baseball bat to make the save.

Kill Switch defeated Daddy Magic; Adam Copeland surprise return. This match was fallout from Kill Switch and Daddy Magic fighting during the TNT title bout at Revolution. Matt Menard brought the heat early, but it was only a matter of time before the dinosaur unleashed his power. Kill Switch goozled a chokeslam. A clubbing blow to the back of the head earned the win.

Afterward, the Patriarchy continued the assault. Daniel Garcia ran out for the save. The Patriarchy was too powerful and put down the uprising. As the heels stood tall on stage, Copeland appeared for a frenzy of pain. He hit Kill Switch with a chair and choked out Nick Wayne. Copeland also blocked a low blow from Mama Wayne. Christian Cage ran away through the crowd, and Copeland gave chase. The wackiness went through the hallways and outdoors. Christian stole a vehicle to escape.

Everything was going @Christian4peeps way... until @RatedRCope gave him a reminder and a challenge

Copeland wanted to finish the score with an I Quit match for the TNT Championship in Toronto on the March 20 edition of Dynamite. AEW made the bout official.

The match wasn’t much, but it was a worthwhile piece of character work. Daddy Magic has been pushed around often lately, so he needed to stand up for himself. Menard was able to spark a glimmer of hope toward victory before being overwhelmed by Kill Switch’s power. The fight played out as it should have, and the crowd reacted accordingly.

Copeland’s surprise return titillated the senses. It was a good injection of heat back into the feud for the final chapter. I’m instantly pumped for round three, so mission achieved. Christian’s escape was hilarious in a way not to earn him cheers despite it being humorous. I didn’t get a good look at the driver, but I hope it was Rhett Titus in a running gag that his cars get destroyed in AEW.

Riho defeated Kris Statlander. The former world champ overcame Statlander’s power with speed and persistence. Down the stretch, Stokely Hathaway decided that Statlander needed a helping hand. He placed a steel chain on the mat, but she declined to use the foreign object. Statlander went on the attack for a series of German suplexes. Riho was able to counter for a roll-up to win.

Fun match with Statlander’s power arsenal on full display against a diminutive opponent. Riho impressed with her tenacity to never give up. Even though the finish was affected by Stooley’s efforts, I still think Riho deserves full credit for victory. Statlander was driving a suplex train when the pinfall occurred, so that loss is on her.

Sticking with Stokely’s family, he wished Statlander would accept his help. Willow Nightingale has the chance to step up for her team against Riho next week. If Willow can get past that challenge, then she is coming for the TBS Championship.

Stokely Hathaway comments on what happened in the match between Kris Statlander & Riho.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@willowwrestles | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/hnr32d9exJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Julia Hart was unfazed. She issued an Open House challenge for Rampage to remind the world who she is.

OPEN HOUSE RULES!

Who will step up to the TBS Champion Julia Hart!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@TheJuliaHart | @Skyebyee pic.twitter.com/CHy17RNOws — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Notes: The AEW World Tag Team Championship was vacated with Sting’s retirement. A tournament will be held to crown the next titleholders. On that topic, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta are stepping up to the plate. Chuck Taylor is still out with injury.

Kyle O’Reilly didn’t think he would ever wrestle again. He is grateful for the second chance. Even though O’Reilly still loves his friends in the Undisputed Kingdom, he wants to climb up the mountain on his own.

"I feel like I have fallen so far down the mountain" - Kyle O'Reilly



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@KORcombat pic.twitter.com/tr8m4aWLQ5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Toni Storm will present the Toni Awards next week.

The House of Black will fight fire with fire against Mark Briscoe. Julia Hart added a funny touch by singing the Johnny Cash tune, “Ring of Fire.”

Cut to Mark Briscoe making an angry face. He’s up for a street fight on Collision. Dat Boy isn’t afraid to fight all three of the House of Black. Jay Lethal entered to be Briscoe’s teammate. He also volunteered Jeff Jarrett for duty in the trios contest.

"So lets do it!...Atlanta STREET FIGHT" - Mark Briscoe has a message for the House of Black



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/wlKBzlM6XC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

Darby Allin is leaving on March 27 to climb Mount Everest. His safety is not guaranteed on that trek. Allin’s parting match will be against Jay White next week. Switchblade interrupted to hype the match with trash talk. This segment was weird but effective to create interest in the contest. White was flanked by the Gunns without The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. As such, he rattled off a heel vibe for this encounter. That seemed out of place for his current direction with the fan favorite Bang Bang Scissor Gang. Allin closed the scene by whispering something in White’s ear. I have no idea what, but I’ll guess that Allin thanked White for the new nickname Darby Scissorhands.

Stud of the Show: Hook

Hook was so impressive in the way he made it look effortless to suplex Brian Cage.

Match of the Night: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Certified banger.

Grade: A-

The rocking energy carried over from Revolution for an exciting episode of Dynamite. The promo segments did well to create intrigue, surprises, and anticipation. There was more talking than usual, however, the wrestling was good enough to scratch that itch. Bottom line is that I’m eager to tune in next week. That element had been missing recently.

