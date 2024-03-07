Chris Jericho turns his attention to HOOK

Chris Jericho has largely been without a program since Kenny Omega’s injury. Now, with his frequent tag partner/occasional rival Sammy Guevara reportedly serving his second AEW suspension, Jericho not only finds himself in need of something to do, he also needs someone to work with.

As another legend once said... Send HOOK.

Chris Jericho shares some wisdom with the FTW Champion HOOK.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@730hook | @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/UuJRB5PRXH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

After that declaration of respect on the Mar. 6 Dynamite, Jericho kept his eyes on HOOK’s FTW title defense against Brian Cage. And when Gates of Agony swooped in to help beat down the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil after Cage lost, Le Champion showed up to make the save.

It’s not entirely clear where this is going. Jericho is booked in his latest match with a CMLL luchador — this time it’s Titán — on Collision this Saturday. We’ll see if HOOK gets involved with that somehow, or if we have to wait a little longer to see Jericho team and/or feud with Taz’s son.

For now, it’s led to a lot of online wrestling fans making jokes like this...

Chris Jericho, when he hears a young wrestler getting over: pic.twitter.com/lzK8dNUtQA — Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) March 7, 2024

Let us know if you laughed at that, or what you think of Jericho linking up with HOOK in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite in the following playlist:

