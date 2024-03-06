Kazuchika Okada is All Elite, and The Young Bucks’ new partner in The Elite

We were promised a HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT from AEW EVPs The Young Bucks on Mar. 6’s season premiere episode of Dynamite. But first Matthew & Nicholas Jackson impersonated the person who usually handles HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTS — their boss, Tony Khan — to announce that they actually had two announcements, and that they’d make them in the ring.

The Bucks entered the arena after a video package for Sting’s Last Match last Sunday at Revolution. They amusingly claimed Sting & Darby Allin cheated, and declared that they’ll win the AEW Tag belts in the upcoming tournament to crown the next champs.

That wasn’t their HUGE news though. Instead, they announced that they were suspending Hangman Page “from The Elite” for putting his hands on two officials at the PPV. They also fired Kenny Omega for missing his recent dates “for no good reason”.

Continental Crown champion Eddie Kingston interrupted them, throwing money at The Bucks for the fines he knew he was about to incur. That led to a predictable brawl, and was set-up for the real HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT — the arrival of Kazuchika Okada!

It seemed the former Ace of New Japan Pro-Wrestling was about to save Kingston from The Bucks, but he instead sided with his long-time friends and took Eddie out with a Rainmaker. The Jacksons then revealed why they’d cleared out the ranks of The Elite, because Okada is the group’s newest member!

As Matthew & Nicholas showered Kazuchika with the bills Eddie had brought to the ring in a deliberately poor imitation of his iconic entrance, Okada eyed the Continental Crown. If hanging with The Bucks doesn’t get Okada heat, beating Kingston for the Triple Crown he holds dear should.

