Ospreay’s latest great AEW outing leads to tease of a dream match

To follow-up on his “Match of the Year” candidate against fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, new AEW star Will Ospreay took on a man who’s not only his teammate in Callis’ Family, but was also on his United Empire squad in New Japan: Ospreay fought his old friend Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the Mar. 6 Dynamite.
It wasn’t the Takeshita match, but it was very good.
Holy S**t#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LxyDglGLfe— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024
Like many Ospreay matches, it built to the finish with increasingly close nearfalls. Finally, after surviving a running Spanish Fly and an Oscutter, Fletcher rose to his knees and told Ospreay to bring the Hidden Blade. Will obliged.
HIDDEN BLADE! @WillOspreay #AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS pic.twitter.com/A3WMFLTSdx— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 7, 2024
And with that piece of business out of the way, AEW went ahead and teased a dream match as Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson hit the ring to get a closer look at the guy everyone’s been talking about.
If you see this and you aren't EXCITED... get your blood pressure checked#AEWDynamite may be over on TBS, but we will be BACK this Friday at 10/9c with #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/FyLdaatghf— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024
Yes, please.
