Ospreay’s latest great AEW outing leads to tease of a dream match

To follow-up on his “Match of the Year” candidate against fellow Don Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution, new AEW star Will Ospreay took on a man who’s not only his teammate in Callis’ Family, but was also on his United Empire squad in New Japan: Ospreay fought his old friend Kyle Fletcher in the main event of the Mar. 6 Dynamite.

It wasn’t the Takeshita match, but it was very good.

Like many Ospreay matches, it built to the finish with increasingly close nearfalls. Finally, after surviving a running Spanish Fly and an Oscutter, Fletcher rose to his knees and told Ospreay to bring the Hidden Blade. Will obliged.

And with that piece of business out of the way, AEW went ahead and teased a dream match as Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson hit the ring to get a closer look at the guy everyone’s been talking about.

#AEWDynamite may be over on TBS, but we will be BACK this Friday at 10/9c with #AEWRampage on TNT pic.twitter.com/FyLdaatghf — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024

Yes, please.

