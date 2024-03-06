Adam Copeland returns to set-up a feud ender with Christian Cage

The Patriarchy helped Christian Cage retain the TNT title against Daniel Garcia last Sunday at Revolution. AEW followed that up with a match between Killswitch and Garcia’s mentor Daddy Magic Matt Menard on the Mar. 6 Dynamite, which went about how you’d expect.

Killswitch’s teammate Nick Wayne joined him in the ring when Garcia tried to stop the post-match beatdown of Menard, and the good guys were overwhelmed. That was all prelude to the big reveal, however — the return of Adam Copeland.

We haven’t seen Cope since Cage took him out with a Con-Chair-To on Valentine’s Day. He was understandably pissed, outsmarting Mother Wayne when she attempted a low blow and chasing his former tag partner & friend out of the building.

The Rated R Superstar then revealed that when AEW rolls into their hometown of Toronto on Mar. 20, the E& C feud will end... in an I Quit match!

Place your bets on that one, and get complete results and coverage of everything on the “season premiere”, Revolution fallout edition of Dynamite here.