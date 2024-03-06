Swerve’s definitely a face now, but he’s not in Big Business’ World title match

AEW Dynamite opened with a new look on Mar. 6, but it was still Swerve’s house.

Swerve Strickland used his interview with Tony Schiavone to make it crystal clear he’s now a babyface, wondering if his loss in the World title Triple Threat last Sunday at Revolution was karma for the bad things he’s done in AEW. Strickland wondered if he was destined to be a role player here. But the Mar. 4 PPV felt different, as the fans really wanted him to win. He even heard about people flying from his home state of Washington to North Carolina so they could be there when he won the belt. And Swerve vows to not let those people down.

Sunday at #AEWRevolution was a turning point for Swerve Strickland.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/0tkColzrUq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2024

When he turned his attention to Samoa Joe, the World champ arrived. Joe wanted to give everyone a reality check, reminded Strickland he lost last weekend and that Swerve’s house exists in Joe’s world. That tête-à-tête was interrupted by Undisputed Kingdom.

It wasn’t the man who won a World title shot at Revolution doing the talking, however. Adam Cole had the microphone, and plowed through Strickland referring to him as Inspector Gadget’s Dr. Claw to put over his group’s accomplishments and suggest a match between ROH Tag champs Mike Bennett & Matt Taven and Joe & Swerve.

That match happened right after the opening segment. Joe tried to win on his own, but Strickland tagged himself in and picked up a win to show up champ (and not do much for the Kingdom duo or their belts).

Wardlow came back out after the bell, and when Swerve locked eyes with the All-Star Scramble winner, Joe snuck up behind him to choke him out.

Like the Wu said, protect ya neck#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/I9x9tdbjRZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 7, 2024

Moments later, we learned that it will Wardlow’s World title shot will happen next week at Big Business.

However that goes, Swerve’s time seems to be coming soon.

