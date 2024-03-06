Jim Ross announces that he’s re-signed with AEW

Legendary pro wrestler announcer Jim Ross had previously revealed that his AEW contract expired on Feb. 14. He told us that while saying he hoped to be able to call Sting’s last match at Revolution.

Well, that was on Sunday, and good ole JR was indeed there to call Sting & Darby Allin’s victory over The Young Bucks (and the World title Triple Threat that preceded it). So we figured Ross worked something out with AEW head honcho Tony Khan.

On the latest edition of his Grilling JR podcast, he confirmed as much, describing a little about the new deal, how it came to be, and what it entails:

“We wrote a new deal. We wrote a completely new deal. No extension. New contract. It was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years. That’s all because of Tony Khan’s commitment to me as a broadcaster. He’s always been a fan of my work, which helps your cause, when your boss is a fan of your work. We got a new deal. I’ll be back to do more work. I assume it’s going to be centered around the pay-per-view. We’re adding more pay-per-views and big events. I’ll be involved in some degree with those. I’m here, I’m getting better. That will work for me, if I’m working just pay-per-views, I’m very happy to do that.”

Asked about the length of the deal by co-host Conrad Thompson, Ross replied:

“I think we’re down for another year. That’s plenty. I’m happy with it. Tony Khan stepped up. Term wise, financial package wise, everything was to my liking. I was very blessed to be working with Tony on that deal. He wanted me signed. He got his man and I got my company. It all worked out real well.”

Sounds like the WWE Hall of Famer will continue doing what he’s been doing for a little while now — working PPV main events and big television matches.

Does that news make you say “BAI GAWD”?

