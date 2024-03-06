HUGE Young Bucks announcement set for AEW Dynamite as [SPOILER] will reportedly debut

AEW hadn’t announced too much in advance for the Revolution fallout edition of Dynamite tonight (Mar. 6), which isn’t terribly unusual for post-PPV episodes. They’ll usually add things to the card on the day of the show and they’ve done so this afternoon, announcing that Brian Cage will challenge HOOK for the FTW championship and this...

What could it be? One possibility came in a SPOILER report from PWInsider Elite that dropped shortly before the announcement about Matthew & Nicholas Jackson’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT.

According to Insider’s Mike Johnson, “sources in Japan” have confirmed that Kazuchika Okada is still in the United States after flying to Los Angeles last weekend. “The expectation within Japan” is that the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar will officially debut for AEW on Dynamite tonight.

That lines up with previous reports, and speculation about other teases for this week from the man who usually handles AEW’s HUGE ANNOUNCEMENTs — Tony Khan.

Linking a potential Okada debut to The Bucks is a guess on our part, but we don’t think it’s an unreasonable one. The relationship between The Rainmaker and the Jacksons is reportedly one of the reasons Okada chose AEW over WWE, and stealing TK’s thunder while trolling their critics would fit with The EVP’s newest meta-gimmick.

