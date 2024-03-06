First look at AEW Dynamite’s new set, and the story behind the show’s new look

We’ve known for a while now that AEW would be debuting a new look for Dynamite with tonight’s Revolution fallout episode. The show’s new logo has shown up in match announcements before being officially unveiled on Tuesday and now, hours before the Mar. 6 episode hits our screens from Duluth, Georgia, Sports Illustrated has a look at it — and some backstory.

That new logo is prominently featured in the two pictures provided to SI by AEW.

The bold colors help signal what AEW owner, president & booker Tony Khan says is “the start of a new era” after Sunday’s PPV marked “the end of one chapter” for the company while tonight’s show is “the beginning of a new one.”

The man in charge of production for AEW, Mike Mansury, explained how the new set came to be. The former WWE executive worked side-by-side with Khan to come up with Dynamite’s new look, which is based on feedback on previous ones:

“When I joined AEW in November of ’22, there was already a change in the works coming for Dynamite. That started in January of this year with a brand-new set and brand-new graphics package, and the reception was pretty mixed to it. But something was missing. “The company has a very rich history despite being a five-year-old brand, and Tony has a wonderful sense of history. We did a throwback episode of Dynamite for Dynamite 200, and the reception was pretty big. Tony really listens to our fan base, and there was a call to go back to the roots of AEW.”

Mansury also discussed the expanded use of LED boards in the new design, and the bringing back elements like the face/heel tunnels:

“We deployed parts of that at Grand Slam, and I wanted to expand upon it and make it bigger. We have so many elements coming that fans are really going to enjoy. This past Sunday, we reintroduced the EVP elevator for The Young Bucks. Tonight you’ll see an enhanced evolution of the past. There is a nice tip of the cap that brought us to the dance, and a look that will really strike a chord with our fans.”

It also seems likely we’ll hear a new song when Dynamite starts at 8pm ET on TBS. At least, that’s the assumption we’re making based on posts from AEW Wrestling Administrative Coordinator Will Washington and the man in charge of music for the promotion, Mikey Rukus:

A hell of a run it was https://t.co/vvxiq9cA9G — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) March 6, 2024

Let us know if you’re hyped for the new look (and sound) Dynamite tonight, then join us in our live blog when the show starts to comment as we all experience it for the first time.