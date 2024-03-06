Dynamite airs tonight (Mar. 6) with a live show from Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. This is the first episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Dynasty, which takes place on April 21.

AEW enters a new era with a new look and the best roster in the world

In the aftermath of Sting’s retirement at Revolution, AEW is hyping up a new season and new look for tonight’s episode of Dynamite:

New look, new season

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite is not to be missed TOMORROW LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/8gCiumnQlM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2024

Tony Khan added to that hype by describing March 2024 as one of the most important months in company history, while teasing new roster additions in the coming weeks.

AEW also has a new pay-per-view coming up next month called Dynasty; Khan said at the Revolution media scrum that he believes the strength of the AEW roster is the backbone of a dynasty to come:

“Will Ospreay being a part of AEW, that’s a huge step for us. And we’re gonna continue to take huge steps. You saw tonight returns, we talked about PAC coming back to AEW. There’s a lot of great things to look forward to, and the roster of women and men here is only gonna continue to get better. Some of that is new additions, and some of that is bringing back talent that’s been injured and out... I think people are gonna see that AEW is the best roster in the world. And as we approach April 21st, a new franchise Dynasty, which I’ll be honest it just felt like the right name to me for where we’re at as a company and where we’re going as a company. I think we’re establishing a dynasty here.”

Tony’s talk of a dynasty is hyperbole, given where AEW is at in certain business metrics like live attendance. However, the strength of the AEW roster is undeniable. Khan has “huge plans” for tonight, which is an indication that another major addition is on the way to back up his talk of AEW having the best roster in the world. With Mercedes Mone expected to arrive in AEW next week at Big Business, does that mean tonight is Kazuchika Okada’s time to become All Elite?

The AEW injury list got a little shorter with the return of Kyle O’Reilly at Revolution, as well as the announcement that PAC is coming back soon. But there are several other huge names out there who could perhaps be in play for a return, such as MJF, Britt Baker, and Adam Cole. If some of those stars are indeed on the way back in the coming weeks or months, and Khan does have Okada and Mone in the fold, then the AEW roster really will stand out as the best collection of wrestlers in the world.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Khan gets to show off one of the centerpieces of his loaded roster tonight when Will Ospreay steps in the ring to face one of his best friends, Kyle Fletcher. It’s been confirmed that Ospreay is good to go after taking a rough bump in his match against Konosuke Takeshita, which some folks say is the AEW match of the year so far.

The only other match announced for tonight’s card is Kris Statlander vs. Riho. Riho returned to AEW last week on Rampage with a win over Trish Adora. Will the winner of this babyface vs. babyface match be next in line to challenge TBS Champion Julia Hart, or will that spot instead go to Willow Nightingale or Thunder Rosa?

Now that Sting is retired, the AEW world tag team titles have been vacated. Tony Khan said there will be a tournament this month (coinciding with March Madness) to determine the next titleholders, so it may very well kick off on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. At the very least, we should find out new details on the timeline for this tournament and some of the teams that will be involved.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Some people think Hangman Page tapped out early at Revolution in order to ensure Swerve Strickland did not become the next AEW world champion. Will we hear from Hangman tonight to find out what he thinks about that theory?

- Speaking of the world title, Wardlow earned a future shot at Samoa Joe’s belt by winning Meat Madness an All-Star Scramble at Revolution. Will Joe vs. Wardlow be the main event of Dynasty, or is it happening on an episode of Dynamite before then?

- Blackpool Combat Club defeated FTR at Revolution. Does this mean Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will enter the upcoming tag team tournament as the favorites to go all the way? Or will AEW EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson somehow use their backstage powers to give themselves an advantage over the field?

- What will Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker do to pay back Saraya and her brother for ambushing them in a parking lot and ruining their date last week?

- When is FTW Champion HOOK vs. Brian Cage happening?

- Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to become the new AEW International Champion. Will Cassidy get a rematch, or is The Undisputed Kingdom already looking ahead to bigger and better things? Is it finally time for the so-called super faction Bang Bang Scissor Gang to try taking down Adam Cole’s group?

- Is “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland ready to return to AEW after Daniel Garcia failed to beat Christian Cage for the TNT championship at Revolution?

- Mercedes Mone is expected to debut next week at AEW Big Business, but it sounds like Serena Deeb isn’t taking too kindly to new women joining the AEW roster.

- Bryan Danielson changed his tune about AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston after losing against him once again at Revolution. Does this mean Bryan is leaning heavier towards the babyface side of the ledger as he enters his final months as a full-time wrestler?

- Sammy Guevara has reportedly been suspended by AEW, so don’t expect to see him show up tonight to have Chris Jericho’s back in the latest chapter of his war against the Don Callis family.

- Where the f*** is Miro?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?