Collision ratings rebound for pre-taped Revolution go home

The numbers are in for Mar. 2’s Revolution go home edition of AEW Collision on TNT.

Whatever you attributed the previous episode’s low numbers too, they weren’t a factor last Saturday. According to Wrestlenomics, the latest Collision was watched by a total audience of 455,000 and did a .13 rating among 18-49 year olds. Both are up approximately 18% week-to-week, and are the second best of 2024 in each category.

AEW’s last episode of television before their Mar. 3 PPV was pre-taped, and didn’t really feature a “must see” angle for Revolution. It again had head-to-head competition from the NBA and college basketball, but it wasn’t running on the same day as a WWE show or opposite a UFC card.

Which of those factors made the biggest difference (or was it the off week on Feb. 17 that hurt Feb. 24’s numbers so much)? State your case in the comments, if you’re so inclined.

Need evidence to support your argument? Here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating since it premiered:

* Aired on a Friday

