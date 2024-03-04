 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tony Khan has ‘huge plans’ for AEW’s shows this week in Atlanta

Along with the following week’s ‘Big Business’ show in Boston and the Wednesday after that in Toronto, he called March 2024 ‘one of the greatest and most important months ever in AEW.’

By Sean Rueter
/ new
AEW’s YouTube

During the post-Revolution media scrum earlier today (Mar. 4), AEW head honcho Tony Khan teased big plans for the company’s upcoming television tapings.

Not just “Big Business” next Wednesday in Boston — where everyone expects Mercedes Moné to debut — either. Khan also hinted at news coming out of this week’s Dynamite, Rampage & Collision tapings in Duluth, Georgia and Mar. 20’s stop in Toronto, as he called the month “one of the greatest and most important months ever in AEW”.

TK jumped on Twitter/X this morning to continue his promotional duties. He’s still talking “Big Business” and the new Dynasty PPV that was just announced for April 20. But the man in charge of AEW also turned up the heat for Weds., Mar. 6’s live Dynamite & Rampage taping, and Thurs., Mar. 7’s Collision taping in greater Atlanta...

What could these “huge plans” be? Kazuchika Okada’s debut? A return from someone like MJF or Jamie Hayter?

Give us your guesses below.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats