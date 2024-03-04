Tony Khan has ‘huge plans’ for AEW’s shows this week in Atlanta

During the post-Revolution media scrum earlier today (Mar. 4), AEW head honcho Tony Khan teased big plans for the company’s upcoming television tapings.

Not just “Big Business” next Wednesday in Boston — where everyone expects Mercedes Moné to debut — either. Khan also hinted at news coming out of this week’s Dynamite, Rampage & Collision tapings in Duluth, Georgia and Mar. 20’s stop in Toronto, as he called the month “one of the greatest and most important months ever in AEW”.

TK jumped on Twitter/X this morning to continue his promotional duties. He’s still talking “Big Business” and the new Dynasty PPV that was just announced for April 20. But the man in charge of AEW also turned up the heat for Weds., Mar. 6’s live Dynamite & Rampage taping, and Thurs., Mar. 7’s Collision taping in greater Atlanta...

Thank you all who watched #AEWRevolution, the best AEW ppv ever!



Going into the inaugural #AEWDynasty ppv 4/21,

2024 @AEW is red hot now, with Big Business in Boston next Wednesday



Just 2 days from now, I have huge plans for Atlanta. Be there Wednesday and/or Thursday this week — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 4, 2024

What could these “huge plans” be? Kazuchika Okada’s debut? A return from someone like MJF or Jamie Hayter?

Give us your guesses below.