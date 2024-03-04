 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Greensboro gave Sting his own day, and some great parting gifts

By Sean Rueter
Tony Khan & Sting settled on Greensboro, North Carolina as the host of AEW Revolution 2024 and site of The Icon’s last match before he retired from the ring. They did so because of his history there — namely his battles with Ric Flair at the Greensboro Coliseum — and all the great pro wrestling that’s happened in the town over the years.

The city and the venue were appreciative of the choice. Greensboro commemorated yesterday’s PPV by officially proclaiming March 3 “Thank You Sting Day” in The Gate City. Sting was informed of that honor at the same time he and others who were involved in his farewell match — namely Khan, tag partner Darby Allin, sidekick for the night Flair, and announcers Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross — were gifted custom engraved black baseball bats by the Coliseum.

Schiavone’s is my personal favorite. Who wouldn’t want to be known as the Greensboro G.O.A.T.?

Very cool. Congrats again to the Stinger and all involved in making Revolution such a special night.

Now to start making plans for “Thank You Sting Day” 2025...

