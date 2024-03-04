 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bryan gets over his bs, Toni praises Mariah & more AEW Revolution fallout

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Our lasting memories of AEW Revolution 2024 will always be about Sting, but the Mar. 3 show from Greensboro, North Carolina delivered from the pre-show through The Icon’s last match.

AEW’s released several interview/promo videos following up on the events of last night’s PPV. Seeing as these will likely be important for the company’s storylines in the weeks to come, we figured we’d round them all up for you.

Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Stokely Hathaway were finally on the same page on “Zero Hour”, and got a win over TBS champ Julia Hart & Skye Blue as a result. It moved Big Stoke to tears, and motivated the group to manifest some gold...

The group shots these guys had done are pretty amazing, too (more here and here):

Daniel Garcia was having a hard time processing his loss to TNT champion Christian Cage, but got some support from his mentor Daddy Magic:

Eddie Kingston got emotional about finally earning Bryan Danielson’s respect, and Danielson experienced some feelings of his own while talking about how his latest match with the Continental Crown champ helped him “see through his own bullshit”:

It was a big night for the Undisputed Kingdom, who celebrated Roderick Strong beating Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title and Wardlow earning a match for Samoa Joe’s World championship in the All-Star Scramble with Adam Cole — who said the oft-maligned group will now be making AEW “their bitch”:

They didn’t want to talk about Kyle O’Reilly’s return, though. And KOR didn’t have anything to say when Lexi Nair asked him about it either:

And last but never least, Timeless Toni Storm put the spotlight on her superfan after retaining the AEW Women’s World title against Deonna Purrazzo. The champ praising Mariah May’s performance during their entrance, and even let May call her by her first name!

We’ll see where these plot threads lead on Dynamite, Rampage & Collision in the weeks to come. Give us your take on the Revolution fallout below, Cagesiders.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats