Bryan gets over his bs, Toni praises Mariah & more AEW Revolution fallout

Our lasting memories of AEW Revolution 2024 will always be about Sting, but the Mar. 3 show from Greensboro, North Carolina delivered from the pre-show through The Icon’s last match.

AEW’s released several interview/promo videos following up on the events of last night’s PPV. Seeing as these will likely be important for the company’s storylines in the weeks to come, we figured we’d round them all up for you.

Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Stokely Hathaway were finally on the same page on “Zero Hour”, and got a win over TBS champ Julia Hart & Skye Blue as a result. It moved Big Stoke to tears, and motivated the group to manifest some gold...

EXCLUSIVE: Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway are F A M I L Y ! And they are ✨manifesting✨



▶️ https://t.co/ocsQRkOA6z@callmekrisstat | @willowwrestles | @StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/G84qpAagIk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

The group shots these guys had done are pretty amazing, too (more here and here):

We are family pic.twitter.com/c4D6YGq86E — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) March 4, 2024

Daniel Garcia was having a hard time processing his loss to TNT champion Christian Cage, but got some support from his mentor Daddy Magic:

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Garcia shares his thoughts after his TNT Title match at #AEWRevolution@garciawrestling | @TheDaddyMagic pic.twitter.com/coFXFhv2Ea — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

Eddie Kingston got emotional about finally earning Bryan Danielson’s respect, and Danielson experienced some feelings of his own while talking about how his latest match with the Continental Crown champ helped him “see through his own bullshit”:

EXCLUSIVE: #AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson share what tonight's match at #AEWRevolution meant to them both pic.twitter.com/PEaZiJEN5s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

It was a big night for the Undisputed Kingdom, who celebrated Roderick Strong beating Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title and Wardlow earning a match for Samoa Joe’s World championship in the All-Star Scramble with Adam Cole — who said the oft-maligned group will now be making AEW “their bitch”:

They didn’t want to talk about Kyle O’Reilly’s return, though. And KOR didn’t have anything to say when Lexi Nair asked him about it either:

EXCLUSIVE: After an almost two-year absence from #AEW, Kyle O'Reilly made his return at #AEWRevolution. Lexy Nair catches up with him to get his thoughts on what transpired after his surprise return@KORCombat | @LexyNair pic.twitter.com/ybtYDiw82t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

And last but never least, Timeless Toni Storm put the spotlight on her superfan after retaining the AEW Women’s World title against Deonna Purrazzo. The champ praising Mariah May’s performance during their entrance, and even let May call her by her first name!

EXCLUSIVE post-match comments from #AEW Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm after a successful night at #AEWRevolution! pic.twitter.com/5fq7dihSUo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2024

We’ll see where these plot threads lead on Dynamite, Rampage & Collision in the weeks to come. Give us your take on the Revolution fallout below, Cagesiders.