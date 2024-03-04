Relative to past AEW post-PPV media scrums, the one early this morning (Mar. 4) after Revolution was a pretty tame affair.

Amidst the celebration of a great show and Sting’s legendary career, there were a few items of note — two in particular from Tony Khan’s Q & A at the end caught out attention.

The man in charge of AEW was asked about the status of EVP & former AEW World champion Kenny Omega after he was seen in advertisements for the company’s recently rescheduled show in Winnipeg. Khan said that shouldn’t be taken as a sign Omega will be recovered from his bout with diverticulitis and ready to return by the May 1 Dynamite in his hometown:

“I don’t think it would be fair at all to create that expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I really appreciate the question. I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think that [May 1 show]’s an aggressive timetable.”

Khan was also asked about a rumor that popped up on the internet over the weekend claiming that Ricky Starks contract expired recently, and that the former FTW & AEW Tag champ was on the free agent market. Fightful Select shot down the rumor in a report yesterday afternoon, and TK also confirmed that Starks is still with the company.

“I don’t know what the rumor is. Ricky’s part of AEW... Ricky’s definitely still under contract in AEW... Ricky was a big part of Sting’s run, he was Sting’s first match in AEW teaming with Brian Cage against Darby & Sting at Revolution three years ago... and of course, Ricky and Big Bill, I’m very grateful, and I’ve said that to Ricky too, both right after the match and since — very grateful. “Ricky and Big Bill, what great World Tag Team champions, and what a great match for Sting and Darby to win the World Tag Team championship in Phoenix... So Ricky was there at the beginning of Sting’s run in AEW three years ago to the day, then a huge part of the title change, which set the stage for tonight. He’s been here for some of the big moments. I’m very excited about having him here. He’s definitely part of AEW and again has been a big part of Sting’s final run, which has been the most important thing we’ve ever done as a company, and I think of the really special things ever in wrestling.”

Khan also continued to tease big things on the road to AEW’s newly announced Dynasty PPV, and tout 2024 as huge for the company. You can watch the entire Revolution 2024 scrum here.