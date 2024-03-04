 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The legends showed up to support Sting for his last match at AEW Revolution

By Sean Rueter
Heading into AEW Revolution last night (Mar. 3), there was a bit of a kerfuffle about whether or not one big name wrestler from Sting’s past would be showing up in Greensboro, North Carolina to witness his last match.

But while Kevin Nash was only there in spirit, there were plenty of legends on hand to commemorate the occasion with The Icon.

Ric Flair was in his corner, of course. We also got Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as guest timekeeper, and both of those septuagenarians got involved in the match itself, taking Superkicks from The Young Bucks, before Sting & Darby Allin avenged them with a victory.

As he said he would, Jim Ross returned to the announce desk for the first time in months to help call the match with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

There were also several of the Stinger’s old co-workers in the seats for Revolution’s main event. Magnum TA, Nikita Koloff and Scotty Riggs were shown on camera before the match:

Diamond Dallas Page made the trip from Georgia, and — as he said he would be — Lex Luger was there to support his friend.

What a night indeed.

