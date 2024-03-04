Sting won his Final Match at AEW Revolution on Sunday night (Mar. 3), which was great! But since he & Darby Allin successfully defended the AEW Tag titles in that match, it also leaves the future of those belts in question.

AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan was asked about the Tag Team championship at the media scrum after the PPV, and here’s what he said:

“We are going to vacate the AEW World Tag Team championship. So going forward, there will be a tournament — I’ll talk more about that, there will be more to reveal, a lot of exciting tournaments, there will be more than one bracket to fill out in March. I know I love filling out my March Madness bracket, March Madness coming up on TBS & TNT, those great channels and a perfect cross-promotional opportunity to have our own bracket madness here in AEW here in March, and we’ll have a big Tag Team Tournament coming up on TBS & TNT across the AEW TV shows coming up in March.”

It doesn’t sound like Allin will be part of that tournament, either. Khan announced his return to the singles division for a showdown with Jay White at the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite coming up on Mar. 13 in Boston, and Darby said he’ll be heading to Asia on Mar. 27 for the climb of Mt. Everest he’s been training for since last year.

Let us know what you make of this plan, and make your early predictions for the next AEW Tag champs, in the comments below.