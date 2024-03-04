AEW Revolution 2024 recap & reactions: Thank you, Sting

AEW Revolution (Mar. 3, 2024) emanated from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The PPV event featured Sting’s final match, Samoa Joe walking out as world champion, Will Ospreay rising high, and much more.

Let’s run down the card from top to bottom.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting & Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks to retain the titles. Tornado tag rules in effect for the main event. Ric Flair was ringside and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was honorary timekeeper for Sting’s final match. The Icon was introduced via a vignette of him watching career highlights inside a movie theater. Sting flashed a wide grin reliving the glory days. He spoke with a tear in his eye, “It’s showtime. Showtime for the last time.” Sting’s expression turned serious as he glared into the camera, “Let’s do this.” Sting’s sons came out on stage dressed as surfer Sting and red Crow Sting. The Icon emerged into the spotlight for the last time. Tony Schiavone delivered his signature line, “It’s Sting!”

Allin fired off a suicide dive at the opening bell. Sting and Allin pounced for Stinger splashes. Sting’s sons joined the train for Stinger splashes back and forth on the Bucks. Sting hooked a double Scorpion Deathlock, but the Bucks were able to escape.

The first huge spots came with the Bucks in charge. Nicholas Jackson took Allin for a ride on a Michinoku driver off stage through a table. Matthew Jackson joined the fun for a suplex to Sting off stage through a table.

Sting was down for a bit, so Allin took a double-team beating. The daredevil rallied for a death-defying stunt. He leaped off a tall ladder crashing through a pane of glass when Matthew pulled Nicholas out of the way. Allin’s started bleeding immediately from tiny cuts all over his back.

Sting returned, and Matthew powerbombed him off a ladder through a table. Sting no-sold it by rising to his feet with energy. The Bucks continued their onslaught by tossing Sting through glass. A low blow led to a Scorpion Death Drop from Matthew. Kick out by Sting.

Flair and Steamboat entered the fray trying to protect Sting. They were victims to a superkick party.

Back to focusing on Sting. The Icon absorbed a double superkick to pound his chest. The EVP Trigger couldn’t keep him down either. The Bucks kept chipping away. Allin made the save to prevent a TK driver by shoving Nicholas off the turnbuckles. Sting hit a Scorpion Death Drop on Matthew, who kicked out on the cover. Allin added a bloody Coffin Drop, then Sting slapped on the Scorpion Deathlock. Matthew tapped out in defeat as Sting was victorious in his final match.

Sting’s final match was a fantastic experience. There are things to pick at for criticism in terms of a wrestling match, but, honestly, I don’t care about that for this bout. The moment was all about highlighting Sting, and they thrived in that element from the introduction to the closing bell. The movie theater vignette and his sons in classic costumes set the emotional tone. The Stinger splash train was cathartic payback for the Bucks’ heinous actions previously in the storyline. The stunts added electricity to the legend that is Sting. Yikes on Allin’s glass fall. Let’s hope he doesn’t suffer any real damage. That crash isn’t really something I want to see in professional wrestling, but I have to admit that the visual of his bloody back was badass. The finish paid service to AEW era Sting as basically a superhero. Credit to the Young Bucks for being so unlikable in the lead up. Their characters were presented well as worthy of an ass-kicking that only The Icon could deliver, which made Sting’s win that much sweeter.

There may be debate about Sting not going out on his back, but I believe Sting’s career deserved a happy ending. In addition, the fans deserved a happy ending for Sting’s career. And let’s be real. Sting was never presented as a professional wrestler in AEW. He was a mythical figure with superhuman abilities. AEW stayed true to that formula to deliver a magical moment in Sting’s final match.

Thank you, Sting. And thank you, AEW.

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe defeated Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page to retain the title. The story was about Hangman’s burning desire to make sure Swerve never wins the belt. Early on, they actually worked together to powerbomb Joe out of the corner. Once their eyes met, the fisticuffs flew. Hangman was true to his word, and he acted out violently on the referees. Swerve was close to victory on a flying stomp to Joe, but the cowboy jerked referee Paul Turner out of the ring. He proceeded to clobber Swerve with the title belt. Two buckshots on Joe paved way for a pin, but backup referee Bryce Remsburg was too slow arriving. Joe kicked out at 2.

Joe ducked the third buckshot to counter for a choke on the mat. Swerve dove onto the pile to break the hold. When Swerve countered a choke from Joe into a roll-up, Hangman hit the ref again. This time with heavy punches.

The climax started with Hangman nailing a buckshot lariat on Joe. Swerve blindsided the cowboy with a buckshot of his own. When Swerve executed a JML Driver to Hangman, Joe pounced for a suplex to Swerve. Joe cranked a choke on Hangman, who hung tough before tapping out.

Even though this match produced the most obvious result, the journey was very entertaining inside the ring. They did a great job with Hangman keeping his actions focused on the storyline. After his attacks on the referee, I am open to accepting a heel turn. I have to admit that I laughed so hard when Hangman beat up Remsburg, but it’s the effort of heel behavior that counts. Swerve had a mild redemption moment by declining to use Prince Nana’s crown as a weapon. Still though, I wouldn’t call him a full babyface yet. AEW tried to build sympathy for his case of being cheated, but I’m not so sure he was cheated at all. Joe clearly kicked out at 2 each time Hangman pummeled a referee, so that’s not a point to argue that Swerve was robbed. Commentary argued that Hangman may have tapped out on purpose to screw Swerve, but I don’t really buy that either. The cowboy was in the choke for awhile. Maybe he accepted his fate a little easier than usual, however, it wasn’t like he handed the win to Joe. Basically, the story of this match straddled the line of Hangman trying to screw Swerve without Joe looking weak in the process. I think that worked effectively enough.

Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita. Don Callis was on commentary in the match between Family members. The Aerial Assassin and the Alpha put on an athletic slugfest. Takeshita executed a violent avalanche brainbuster with Ospreay hitting his lower back on the turnbuckles. Bruises were present quickly. The action was hot throughout, then it reached a higher level on this sequence. Takeshita hit a piledriver transitioning into a German suplex. Ospreay popped up for the Hidden Blade, but Takeshita kicked out at 1.

Ospreay caught a running knee to counter for a powerbomb. The Styles Clash followed. Takeshita kicked out, so Ospreay upped his game for a Tiger Driver ‘91 and a Hidden Blade to win.

After the match, there was no ill will between Callis Family teammates. Kyle Fletcher returned to hug Ospreay. AEW announced Ospreay versus Fletcher on Dynamite.

Man, what a match. Expectations were high for a modern era classic, and they put on show. The excitement kept churning upward through to the finish. The Hidden Blade kick-out sequence blew the roof off. There will be detractors about this style of wrestling. Those that enjoy it should be very pleased with this one. Ospreay and Takeshita were incredible in the ring. They genuinely earned several ‘holy shit’ moments. One thing is clear. Ospreay needs to be in the main event picture immediately. If not, AEW better have a damn good storyline for him to chew up time until he gets his first world title shot.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm defeated Deonna Purrazzo to retain the title. In playing to the storyline of Purrazzo wanting to wrestle the classic version of her friend, Mariah May entered first in tomfoolery dressed like old-school Storm. Timeless arrived next in her film star character. The finish came down to Purrazzo working for the armbar. Luther distracted referee Aubrey Edwards, and May hopped onto the apron. Purrazzo booted her off, then she turned around into a piledriver from Storm.

Decent match. The finish was weak. This feud never caught fire with me, and the conclusion makes it feel like filler until Storm presumably wrestles Mercedes Mone.

BCC defeated FTR. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli represented the Blackpool Combat Club. Fire up the highlight reel for Castagnoli. Claudio countered a Doomsday Device into a powerslam. He modified the Doomsday Device to add a European uppercut. The Swiss Mister also countered the Shatter Machine into the big swing.

The closing sequence started with a Doomsday Device to Mox, who kicked out. FTR remained focused to hit a Shatter Machine. Claudio made the save by pulling Dax Harwood off the pin out of the ring. Claudio then blocked Cash Wheeler’s suicide dive with an uppercut. Neutralizer to Wheeler on the floor. Harwood planted Claudio with a piledriver on the floor. Moxley tussled with Harwood to hit the Death Rider. Harwood reversed the cover for a crucifix pin. Mox escaped then slapped on a chokehold. Claudio wisely did the same on Wheeler to prevent the break. Harwood wilted into unconsciousness for the BCC to win.

Badass match. The finish was wildly entertaining with maximum drama in determining the winner. Even though this duo of the BCC are top-tier talent, I’m still surprised that they beat FTR. Tag team wrestling is FTR’s specialty, and BCC proved to be better on this evening. That is the type of win that should catapult Moxley and Claudio into winning the tag titles.

AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong defeated Orange Cassidy to win the title. Earlier in the evening, Cassidy requested that his best friends stay in the back. He was tired of seeing them get hurt by the Undisputed Kingdom. OC entered with his ribs and back taped, which was basically a target for Strong to attack. The challenger was laser-focused on backbreaker offense. Strong executed an absolutely vicious backbreaker over the turnbuckles.

Cassidy rallied with a flying DDT, the Panama Sunrise, and a superman punch. The power on his Beach Break finisher was weak due to instability on the lift from the back pain. Cassidy went back to his bread and butter superman punch, however, Strong countered for a jumping knee and a backbreaker to win.

After the match, Kyle O’Reilly appeared out of nowhere (surprise injury return) to enter the ring behind Strong. He teased an attack, then he hugged his pals. O’Reilly declined to wear the Undisputed Kingdom shirt and whispered words in Strong’s ear. The idea seems to be that O’Reilly is intent on challenging for the International title.

That was a well-executed title change. Cassidy was damaged goods entering the match, and, thankfully, AEW didn’t feel the need to protect his loss beyond that. There was no interference from the Kingdom to taint Strong’s win. He put on an extremely impressive performance. There were no deviations in his game plan. I didn’t count the amount of backbreakers, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the number was over twenty. Strong is now elevated as a legit threat, even though, the Undisputed Kingdom still underwhelms as a concept. The O’Reilly surprise was a nice touch of intrigue to hopefully give life to the listless group story with Adam Cole still injured.

Scramble match: Wardlow won to earn a world title shot. The rest of the 8-man lineup included Hook, Will Hobbs, Lance Archer, Magnus (CMLL), Brian Cage, Dante Martin, and Chris Jericho. Wardlow flattened Martin on a powerbomb to win.

This match delivered the goods on hectic craziness. The flow was rapid-fire popping moments. The meaty men collision put smiles on faces, and it made up for the postponement of Meat Madness. In a cheeky twist, the little guys tried to meat it up amongst themselves until deciding that wasn’t their bag. Everyone involved in the contest had moments to shine. Hook stood out with his scrappy Redrum submissions.

Wardlow’s wind-up lariat was a game-changer to mow down opponents. Wardlow talked tough on TV, and he backed it up here. The Collision promo felt like telegraphing his win, however, the flow of the fight was so all over the place that the thought slipped my mind until the closing bell. That’s a testament to the level of entertainment.

Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the title. Danielson landed an inside leg kick early, and Kingston winced in pain. Danielson proceeded to pick Kingston apart piece by piece. Kingston relied on his toughness to employ the bull in a china shop strategy. Down the stretch, Danielson took joy in kicking Kingston in the chest, however, the Mad King used that as fuel to fire up. Kingston gained the edge on a suplex exchange, but Danielson knocked him down trading blows in gritty striking. When Danielson went for the Busaiku Knee, Kingston extended his ham hock for a hefty lariat. The champ executed a powerbomb to win. Afterward, Danielson played games about shaking Kingston’s hand for respect, but he did the deed to honor the stipulation. It didn’t seem like Danielson was emotionally crushed, like Kingston had hoped.

Entertaining match overall. The crowd was really invested in Kingston’s hot moments. Personally, I don’t like the result based on how the match played out. Kingston got his ass outclassed and still won. There was nothing new to be learned. Danielson remains the better technical wrestler, and Kingston is one tough sonna ma gun. We already knew that coming into the match. The finish felt more like Kingston escaping with victory rather than him reaching a higher level in his growth. My takeaway is that this contest demonstrated why there are weight classes in real combat sports.

TNT Championship: Christian Cage defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the title. The Patriarchy were ringside to interfere. When Kill Switch (aka Luchasaurus) chokeslammed Garcia, Daddy Magic ran out to fight with the dino to the back. Christian faked an ankle injury early to take control. Garcia rallied by dishing out real pain to Christian’s ankle.

That tactic paid off when Christian’s ankle buckled charging forward for a spear. He staggered right into a piledriver from Garcia. In the end, Mama Wayne distracted referee Aubrey Edwards, so Nick Wayne could hit a cheap shot on Garcia. Christian capitalized with a Kill Switch to win.

Despite the deflating cheat finish, this match hit the sweet spot as an opener. They engaged the crowd with simple yet effective tomfoolery. The ankle drama earned a roar, Christian teased a dance only to muscle flex instead as the crowd jeered, Christian repeatedly bumped Garcia off the apron to set up a nice pop once Garcia finally re-entered the ring, Daddy Magic rocked with the save, and Garcia had enough moments of momentum to tease a title change. The interference at the end protected Garcia in defeat to feel like AEW is still high on him.

There were two bouts on the Zero Hour free pre-show.

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart & Skye Blue. Willow shed off a Code Blue attempt to counter for a huge pounce. Willow pinned Blue on a doctor bomb to win.

Fun match with energetic power moves from Statlander and Nightingale. Hart and Blue were crafty in their strategy when in control. Since Blue ate the pin, there is no real angle for immediate advancement in the story.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Private Party, & Willie Mack. The rapid-fire match broke down into chaos, and Switchblade hit a Blade Runner on Mack to win.

The story of cohesion in the super group continues. In the ring, the Scissor Gang used tight teamwork. Billy Gunn and Jay White had a nifty combo to chop down Singh. White went for the chop block to bend the giant over for a Fameasser, which lead into the finish. Outside the ring, Max Caster choked on his rap for the third time in a row. White grabbed the mic after the match to hype the crowd. He took a friendly jab at Caster’s troubles, but Caster didn’t look like he appreciated the joke.

Two thoughts about the match. First, Singh is still great at being a giant. He isn’t asked to do too much, and he nails his role. Second, it was a bit ridiculous for Billy to kick out of a stunner, cutter, senton atomico, 450 splash consecutive move chain. If that’s not enough to keep him down for a three-count, nothing legal should. I guess Billy is the new Sting. Cue Tony Schiavone to shout, “It’s Daddy Ass!”

Notes: PAC will return soon. His choice of vocabulary is very vivid.

Jim Ross returned for commentary on the final two bouts.

AEW’s next PPV will be Dynasty on April 21 in St. Louis, MO.

Stud of the Show: Sting

How can it not be Sting for his final match? The Icon delivered one last time.

For the sake of conversation, Will Ospreay and Claudio Castagnoli deserve recognition. Ospreay showcased himself as a cream of the crop superstar. Get him in the main event scene post haste. Claudio was an absolute stud with his creative high spots.

Match of the Night: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks

I’m assuming that Sting’s final match earned a special spot in fans’ memories.

In terms of regular matches, Will Ospreay versus Konosuke Takeshita and the Blackpool Combat Club versus FTR are worthy of high praise.

Grade: A

An enjoyable event pretty much from top to bottom. The four-hour show (five hours with the pre-show) flew by like nothing. We can’t ignore the feel-good bump from Sting’s final match. How the show ends can definitely influence the overall perception, and this one closed with a bang.

