Video of Sting’s farewell after AEW Revolution went off the air

AEW had about three minutes left in their allotted PPV time after Sting & Darby Allin successfully retained the Tag titles against The Young Bucks in The Icon’s last match at Revolution last night (Mar. 3).

That gave him enough time to thank Allin, his friend Ric Flair (who took part in Sting’s final program), and the fans in Greensboro, North Carolina and all over the world. But the feed ended before Sting was done.

So AEW released a video of most of what we missed. Sting’s sons are in the ring with him & Darby, and we see him call out Tony Khan who praises the retiring star and calls Revolution the best PPV ever. We also get on more “IT’S STIIIING!” from Tony Schiavone (on the house!) and an assembly of Sting’s fellow wrestlers on the stage to give him a standing ovation.

Check it out...

