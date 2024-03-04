The 2024 edition of AEW Revolution was built around the final match of Sting’s legendary career, and it fittingly closed Mar. 3’s PPV from Greensboro, North Carolina.

It was special even before The Icon & Darby Allin started their Tag title defense against The Young Bucks. Sting watched a video of career highlights (not including any WCW or WWE footage) before telling us it was showtime for the last time.

He entered last, to Metallica’s “Seek and Destroy”. He was preceded by his two sons dressed as his two most famous incarnations. The Borden boys got involved early. That made sense as Matthew & Nicholas Jackson attacked them along with Sting & Darby after they won the belts. It was also legal as this match was contested under Tornado Tag rules.

Plunder, a staple of Sting’s matches with Allin throughout his three years in AEW, was used liberally in this one. The 64 year old legend was taken out for a time when he got superplexed through a table off the stage. He came back just after Darby was taken out in a truly insane spot, diving off a ladder in the ring to splash through a plane of glass propped across some chairs on the floor (Nicholas was draped across it, but his brother rescued him at the last second).

Sting climbed a ladder himself after that, but ended up getting put through another table before being thrown through another plane of glass!

Matthew Jackson then hit The Icon with a Scorpion Death Drop, but the Stinger managed to kick out before three.

Two fellow legends — Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, who was there as guest timekeeper — tried to get involved to protect their friend from The Bucks. Both ended up taking superkicks, as did Sting.

But the man of the night no sold his, pounded his chest and took the fight to the Jacksons. The numbers were too much and Sting took an EVP Trigger... but still wouldn’t stay down for a pin!

Matthew & Nicholas mockingly shook Sting’s hands before hitting another EVP Trigger, but he laughed in their faces after kicking out at one! More superkicks left him set-up for a TK Driver, and brought back a bloody Allin to send Nicholas Jackson through a table.

The elder Buck took a Scorpion Death Drop from Sting...

...then a Coffin Drop from Allin. Stinger immediately turned Matthew over for a Scorpion Death Lock, making the EVP tap out to go out a champion.

Darby got on the microphone, but quickly turned it over to his partner. He thanked the crowd in Greensboro Coliseum, Flair, and Allin before the PPV feed ended at midnight Eastern.

We heard all week that this would go how Sting wanted it to, and that he wanted to deliver an entertaining match that showed he always gave his all.

Mission accomplished on all counts. Thanks for everything, Stinger.

