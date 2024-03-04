Watch the AEW Revolution 2024 media scrum

AEW’s Mar. 3, 2024 Revolution pay-per-view (PPV) from Uniondale, New York featured Sting’s Last Match — an insane hardcore affair that he & Darby Allin won over The Young Bucks to send The Icon into retirement a champion.

The show also featured Samoa Joe. Timeless Toni Storm, Eddie Kingston & Christian Cage retaining their respective titles. Roderick Strong won the International championship from Orange Cassidy on Sunday night in Greensboro, North Carolina, then had his old friend Kyel O’Reilly return in the aftermatch.

And that was just some of what happened at Revolution — which means Tony Khan and the stars of All Elite Wrestling should have plenty to talk about at the media scrum kicking off right about now.

So click play up above and get ready for reactions to an eventful Revolution — and the past couple weeks for the company in general, some hints of what’s to come in AEW... and who knows what else.