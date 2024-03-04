AEW just wrapped up its annual Revolution PPV from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Fittingly for a show that’s been promoted since around his Last Match sinceTony Khan’s promotion closed out their latest big show on Sun., Mar. 3, 2024 with Sting & Darby Allin standing tall after retaining the Tag titles over The Young Bucks in The Icon’s Last Match.
Was it the best match on the card?
Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 10 other matches for that honor. We also saw Samoa Joe (and Hangman Page) deny Swerve Strickland the World championship, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita meet or exceed lofty expectations for their clash, and Eddie Kingston earn Bryan Danielson’s respect. And that was just some of what happened at Revolution!
For complete results and the live blog from the show click here. Before or after you do that, vote in our poll below to tell us what your “Match of the Night” was. And be sure to discuss your choice in the comments section as well!
What was ‘Match of the Night’ at AEW Revolution?
Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks
Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Will Ospreay
Timeless Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo
FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong
Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Magnus vs. Dante Martin
Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson
Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia
Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander
The Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack & Private Party
