What was ‘Match of the Night’ at AEW Revolution?

AEW just wrapped up its annual Revolution PPV from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Fittingly for a show that’s been promoted since around his Last Match sinceTony Khan’s promotion closed out their latest big show on Sun., Mar. 3, 2024 with Sting & Darby Allin standing tall after retaining the Tag titles over The Young Bucks in The Icon’s Last Match.

Was it the best match on the card?

Including the “Zero Hour” pre-show, it’s competing with 10 other matches for that honor. We also saw Samoa Joe (and Hangman Page) deny Swerve Strickland the World championship, Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita meet or exceed lofty expectations for their clash, and Eddie Kingston earn Bryan Danielson’s respect. And that was just some of what happened at Revolution!

