AEW is three weeks away from hosting the Dynasty PPV on April 21 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. It was a busy week with four title bouts made official for the card.

The lineup for Dynasty currently includes:

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBD (Thunder Rosa or Mariah May)

Toni Storm (c) vs. TBD (Thunder Rosa or Mariah May) AEW World Tag Team Championship: TBD (Young Bucks or Best Friends) vs. TBD (FTR vs. Top Flight)

TBD (Young Bucks or Best Friends) vs. TBD (FTR vs. Top Flight) TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe, & Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black

Swerve Strickland defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a #1 contender bout to take one step closer to his destiny of making history as the first African-American to hold the AEW World Championship. The official contract signing with Samoa Joe takes place on Dynamite.

Sunday 4/21#AEWDynasty LIVE on PPV@chaifetzarena | St. Louis, MO



AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland



Thunder Rosa and Mariah May are ranked #1 and #2 respectively, so they will clash in a singles bout on Dynamite to determine Toni Storm’s challenger. Thunder never lost the title after being forced to relinquish the gold due to injury.

The AEW World Tag Team Championship was vacated by Sting & Darby Allin after the Icon’s retirement. A tournament is the format to determine the next titleholders, and the semifinals are set. The Young Bucks compete against Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta on one side of the bracket, while FTR rumble with Top Flight on the other side of the bracket.

Willow Nightingale scored a win in the #1 contender bout for the TBS Championship. Not only does she have to watch out for Julia Hart’s spooky ways, but Mercedes Moné is looming large casting a shadow.

Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay are wrestling for bragging rights to be the best in the world. Adam Copeland found a pair of friends in Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston who are tired of the House of Black’s malarkey, and those issues will be settled in the ring.

That makes six matches. It is safe to assume more bouts will be added to the PPV card.

Kazuchika Okada holds the AEW Continental Championship. PAC is looking for danger, and he has already made his focus clear on Okada.

Roderick Strong possess the AEW International Championship. A rematch with Orange Cassidy could be in order if the Best Friends don’t advance to the tag team tournament finals. Another option could be Kyle O’Reilly, however, that title shot would seem too quick for the potential of O’Reilly’s comeback story and the way AEW likes to slow burn drama.

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn are on a collision course to defend the AEW World Trios Championship against Bullet Club Gold. It’s only a matter of time before that match gets made.

Share your thoughts on the current lineup for Dynasty. Which matches do you hope fill out the rest of the card?