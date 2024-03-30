Here’s why ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm planted a big kiss on Mariah May’s lips

On tonight’s (Mar. 30) episode of AEW Collision, Renee Paquette broke the news to AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Storm that the top two women in the AEW rankings will face each other next Wednesday on Dynamite, with the winner earning a future title match against Storm.

The top two ranked women happen to be Thunder Rosa and Mariah May. Rosa never lost the title and desperately wants it back, whereas May is Toni’s current understudy and close ally.

When Storm heard the news, at first she seemed upset with Mariah and accused her of plotting this out for months. Then she suddenly grabbed Mariah’s head and planted a big kiss on her lips for being a “magnificent bastard.”

#AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm reacts to the news that the women with the top 2 records in the Women's Division will clash for a future opportunity for the title!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#TimelessToniStorm | @MariahMayX pic.twitter.com/eGr3yfazeV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

You see, the champ wants nothing to do with fighting Lightning Daffodil aka Thunder Rosa. So if Mariah wins on Wednesday, that makes life a lot easier for Toni Storm, who I guess is assuming May won’t actually make a serious attempt to take her belt away.

With that match officially booked, here’s the current lineup for the Apr. 3 edition of Dynamite:

Best Friends vs. Young Bucks in the AEW tag team title tournament

Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May, winner earns a title shot against Toni Storm

Will Ospreay vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Daddy Ass vs. Jay White

Samoa Joe / Swerve Strickland contract signing for AEW world title match at Dynasty

Chris Jericho calls out HOOK

How do you like it, Cagesiders?