The Rated R Superstar issues a challenge for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view

Adam Copeland successfully defended the TNT title against “The Deathmatch King” Matt Cardona on tonight’s (Mar. 30) episode of AEW Collision. After the match was over, the lights went out and House of Black attacked Copeland, before he was saved by Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe.

The Rated R Superstar was understandably pissed off about Malakai Black’s faction getting involved in his business. Later in the show, he issued a challenge for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21: Copeland, Briscoe & Kingston vs. House of Black.

After coming face to face with the #HouseOfBlack earlier tonight, Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston lay out a challenge for #AEWDynasty!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!#EddieKingston | @RatedRCope | @SussexCoChicken pic.twitter.com/SDi8IYeqKr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

The above promo also served as a reminder that Briscoe will challenge Kingston for the ROH world title next Friday night (Apr. 5) at Supercard of Honor. Assuming they still respect each other after that event and can work together, then perhaps Eddie and Mark will be fighting alongside Adam a couple weeks later in St. Louis at Dynasty in a trios match against the House of Black.

What’s your reaction to Copeland’s challenge for AEW Dynasty? Is this what you expected after his story with Christian Cage came to an end? Let me know in the comments below, Cagesiders.